Central Florida Fair is back in Orlando for a 111th year

Celebrating its 111th year, the Central Florida Fair is back like clockwork.
As per usual, the fair offers up all the midway games, animals, rides, (fried) food, mini-wrestling and live music you can handle. The Fair doubles as one of the biggest livestock exhibitions in Central Florida as well.
Come for the funnel cakes and fried Snickers, stay for the robocar show and pig racing, and maybe even take home a goldfish or two.
If you truly want to have it all, on March 5 you can check out the fair in the early evening and then amble over to the (separately ticketed) keshi concert on-site.
March 2-12, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, centralfloridafair.com, $10-$125.
Event Details
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter