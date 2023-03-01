Central Florida Fair is back in Orlando for a 111th year

Photo courtesy Central Florida Fair/Facebook The Central Florida Fair's run in Orlando starts this week

Event Details Central Florida Fair Thu., March 2, 4 p.m., Fri., March 3, 4 p.m., Sat., March 4, 12 p.m., Sun., March 5, 12 p.m., Mon., March 6, 4 p.m., Tue., March 7, 4 p.m., Wed., March 8, 4 p.m., Thu., March 9, 4 p.m., Fri., March 10, 4 p.m., Sat., March 11, 12 p.m. and Sun., March 12, 12 p.m. Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West Buy Tickets $10-$125

Celebrating its 111th year, the Central Florida Fair is back like clockwork.As per usual, the fair offers up all the midway games, animals, rides, (fried) food, mini-wrestling and live music you can handle. The Fair doubles as one of the biggest livestock exhibitions in Central Florida as well.Come for the funnel cakes and fried Snickers, stay for the robocar show and pig racing, and maybe even take home a goldfish or two.If you truly want to have it all, on March 5 you can check out the fair in the early evening and then amble over to the (separately ticketed) keshi concert on-site.