Celebrate 10 years of DIY creativity at the Space Station this weekend

The warehouse compound has been a home and launching ground for many an artist, exhibition, concert or event that didn't have access to a more formal space. Incubators like this are necessary in a city like Orlando.
Artists and artisans participating in the day include Alyx Unchained, Matt Duke, Draggd, Witchy Stitch Creations, Baptism Distro, elfunkybohemian, Hunter Matheson, Ryan Otero Price, Richard Munster, Rock Star Ceramics, Long Gone Portraits, babybeancrochet, Shnoopit, Herban Apothecary, Vikhy Munoz’s Art, goldie’s little shop, Morphis Art, Rachel Simmons, SR50 Magazine, Chabahef and many, many more.
There will also be an open house (as well as an 'open studio' peek within the Space Station itself) with neighboring spots in the Warehouse District including Greg Nunn Woodworking, Droid Design & Screen Printing, Metro Finishes, Good Fills and Ware Haus. Food will be on offer from Chef Nina, The Gnarly Cuban and Wafu Taiyaki.
Space Station celebrates the big 10 on Saturday, Jan. 27 at noon. The event is free to attend, but bring dollars to support all the artists and vendors showcasing. As well, bring some canned goods to help stock up the free Neighborhood Fridge community resource.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed