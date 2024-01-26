Celebrate 10 years of DIY creativity at the Space Station this weekend

A veritable sprawl of independent Orlando artistry

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 10:56 am

Ryan Otera Price will be selling illustrations at the Space Station anniversary - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ryan Otera Price will be selling illustrations at the Space Station anniversary
Tucked away in an unassuming industrial park, the Space Station has been flying the DIY flag for a decade and is marking the occasion with a big celebration Saturday.

The warehouse compound has been a home and launching ground for many an artist, exhibition, concert or event that didn't have access to a more formal space. Incubators like this are necessary in a city like Orlando.

Artists and artisans participating in the day include Alyx Unchained, Matt Duke, Draggd, Witchy Stitch Creations, Baptism Distro, elfunkybohemian, Hunter Matheson, Ryan Otero Price, Richard Munster, Rock Star Ceramics, Long Gone Portraits, babybeancrochet, Shnoopit, Herban Apothecary, Vikhy Munoz’s Art, goldie’s little shop, Morphis Art, Rachel Simmons, SR50 Magazine, Chabahef and many, many more.

There will also be an open house (as well as an 'open studio' peek within the Space Station itself) with neighboring spots in the Warehouse District including Greg Nunn Woodworking, Droid Design & Screen Printing, Metro Finishes, Good Fills and Ware Haus. Food will be on offer from Chef Nina, The Gnarly Cuban and Wafu Taiyaki.

Space Station celebrates the big 10 on Saturday, Jan. 27 at noon. The event is free to attend, but bring dollars to support all the artists and vendors showcasing.  As well, bring some canned goods to help stock up the free Neighborhood Fridge community resource.

Event Details
10 Year Anniversary Art Show

10 Year Anniversary Art Show

Sat., Jan. 27, 12 p.m.

The Space Station 2539 Coolidge Ave., Orlando College Park

Location Details

The Space Station

2539 Coolidge Ave., Orlando College Park

2 events 13 articles

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

