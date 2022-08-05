VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 6:37 pm

click to enlarge The Caribbean American Heritage Festival is coming to Orlando - Illustration courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
Illustration courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
The Caribbean American Heritage Festival is coming to Orlando

Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown.

The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a steady soundtrack of steel drumming, reggae, soca, calypso and steelpan music, Trinidadian, Guyanese, Jamaican and Haitian cuisine, beers from all around the Caribbean (and many non-alcoholic drinks too), dancing and artists showing off their wares.

The Caribbean American Heritage Festival and Expo happens Sunday, Aug. 14 at 1p.m. at the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center. This event is free.



Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

