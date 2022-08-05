Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month

click to enlarge
Illustration courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
The Caribbean American Heritage Festival is coming to Orlando
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival
takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown.
The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a steady soundtrack of steel drumming, reggae, soca, calypso and steelpan music, Trinidadian, Guyanese, Jamaican and Haitian cuisine, beers from all around the Caribbean (and many non-alcoholic drinks too), dancing and artists showing off their wares.
The Caribbean American Heritage Festival and Expo
happens Sunday, Aug. 14 at 1p.m. at the Seneff Arts Plaza in front of the Dr. Phillips Center. This event is free.
