Bar crawls, festivals and more St. Patrick's Day events happening in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Promenade at Sunset Walk/Facebook

Don your greenest apparel and head out to Underground Public House for this St. Patrick's day crawl.









Orlando is gearing up to be painted green with St. Patrick’s Day events starting this week and running through the big day on March 17. Be the life of the paddy at any of these events … or all of them, if you’re feeling lucky.SeaWorld Orlando is set to host a slew of St. Patty's-themed celebrations with live entertainment at the Irish Market Plaza, traditional Irish musicians and limited-time tastes of Ireland like shepherd's pie and a Shamrock Sour specialty cocktail.Bring the kiddos (or just your inner child) to Jojo's Shakebar for a slime workshop sure to get everyone revved up for St. Patty's. Tickets are $50 each and include your choice of a biggie shake or hot chocolate, plus slime materials and instructions.If you want traditional Irish cuisine and music to celebrate St. Patty’s Day, Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant presents the 2024 Mighty Festival with entertainment by the Raglan Road Irish Dancers on March 14 through March 17. There will also be performances by The Connemara Ramblers, Téada, Northern Crossing, Strings & Things and more Irish artists and groups. On St. Patrick’s Day, the celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with a $20 cover charge for guests 18 and up.The St. Patty's day weekend at Boxi Park is set to feature live entertainment, including authentic Irish dance and music from the Finnegan Academy of Irish Dance, City of Mount Dora Pipe Band and more.Take on all the Milk District has to offer with this bar and bites crawl happening Friday, March 15. There will be a costume contest, digital pub crawl map, exclusive drink and food specials included with ticket purchases and more.Icebar's St. Patrick's Day celebration will feature drink specials including $6 Teeling Irish whiskey, $5 Pot of Gold shots and more specialty cocktails.Would you chase a leprechaun in a 5k for free pancakes and beer after? On March 16 from 8 to 11 a.m., the Leprechaun Run, hosted by the American Legion is a family-friendly race to support the American Legion Post 127 and local Military Veterans. Plus free pancakes and beer are provided for all participants of legal drinking age.

A lively St. Patrick's Day exclusive bar crawl through downtown Orlando.The Crooked Can Brewing Festival has something brewing for St. Patrick's Day from March 15 through March 17. The Celtic Festival will have stilt walkers, jugglers and Irish dancing. There will also be local vendors and of course, Crooked Can brews.The annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party and Celebration has a lineup of live music, food and drinks, (including green beer) and Dockside Dueling Pianos at The Wharf. There will also be street performers, leprechauns and nonstop music starting at 2 p.m. with DJ K1X, DJ Scotty B., and Def Lepprechaun live in concert.Icon Park is set to through a St. Patty's Day celebration with a green-lit shamrock Wheel and a festive bar crawl featuring more than a dozen nearby bars.Orlando's biggest annual Saint Patrick's day block party happens on March 17 on Wall Street across 8 venues with three live bands, four DJs and plenty of drink deals. Access all of the venues included with a $5 general admission ticket.Wolfhound Irish Pub is hosting a massive St. Patrick’s day celebration complete with karaoke, food, backyard games, food and more. There will also be live music with Irish flair, featuring a bagpiper and fiddler. There is also a costume contest for those with the most green spirit and the most creative costume.Hop to New Broad Street in front of Tactical Brewing co for the ultimate green water balloon tournament. The free event will feature a lineup of food trucks, live music, vendors and of course a water balloon contest with prizes.Celebrate St. Patrick’s day Florida style with a rooftop pool party at the Altira Pool and Lounge with a DJ from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Complete with $5 shot deals and $4 beer deals, you’ll be pinching yourself.Try your luck and pull a truck at the annual Sanford Truck Pull and Street Festival. The festival features live music, food trucks, craft beer, vendors, and a truck pull featuring the Sanford Fire Department, Sanford Police Department and local businesses. Pulling a fire truck comes with major bragging rights.