Aquatica Orlando unveils new immersive waterslide opening next year

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy SeaWorld Tassie’s Underwater Twist opens at Aquatica in the spring

Orlando waterpark Aquatica this week teased the 2024 opening of “Florida’s most immersive waterslide."

Tassie’s Underwater Twist is set to open at SeaWorld attraction in the spring of 2024. The slide is 129 feet long and takes riders through a simulation of exploring the ocean's depths.

“Tassie's Underwater Twist is set to redefine the thrill of aquatic adventures at Aquatica Orlando,” said Brad Gilmour, president of Aquatica Orlando, in a press statement. “We've crafted an experience that will not only delight slide enthusiasts but also create lasting memories for families and friends.”

The new ride will take riders on a two-person float around different twists and turns with lush seagrass meadows, sharks, colorful fish and a plethora of other ocean life. To add to the sensory overload, Tassie’s Underwater Twist will display synchronized video projections and orchestral music elements to add to the experience. The auditory and visual elements will give passengers a lesson on the marine life that is featured, such as the seagrass meadows.

Aquatica Orlando has held the title of Best Water Park in America for four years, according to USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice list — which should mean heavy crowds for Tassie’s Underwater Twist's imminent opening.



