Whether or not you’re in the patriotic mood this year, Fourth of July is still a great opportunity to kick back with a hot dog and soak up some good old-fashioned American vibes. This year, firework viewing spots are sure to fill up, so plan accordingly to make sure you have the chance to ooh! and ahh! at some of these explosive festivities.

Here are all the fireworks shows and July 4th celebration events going on in the Orlando area this year.

Star Spangled 4 Day Celebration Nonstop music with Central Florida's best bands and DJs, street performers, car and truck show, street market, and more. Friday-Tuesday, June 30-July 4; Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee; free; 407-338-4811; sunsetwalk.com.

Independence Day Fireworks Grab a parking spot and enjoy a free fireworks show. 9 pm Saturday, July 1; Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., Oviedo; free; cityofoviedo.net.

Rock, Freedom, and Fireworks Live music from Papa Wheelee, food trucks, a full bar, vendors, and the best fireworks show in town. 5 pm Saturday, July 1; Reiter Park, 301 W. Warren Ave., Longwood; free; longwoodfl.org.

All-American Independence Day Party Plan to spend the day and enjoy the camaraderie, food, games, and refreshments. 1 pm Sunday, July 2; Elks Lodge No. 1079, 12 N. Primrose Drive; $25; 407-894-1079.

Metro West Music Works Live performance by Will Donato and a tribute to American Blues by JJ Sansaverino, plus a 20-minute fireworks show following. 4 pm Sunday, July 2; MetroWest Golf Club, 2100 S. Hiawassee Road; free; 407-299-1099; metrowestgolf.com.

Orlando Big Band's 4th of Concert in the Park Attendees can sport their red, white and blue and bring a chair or blanket plus their patriotic spirit, then sit back and enjoy melodies such as "America the Beautiful," "Route 66" and "God Bless America." 7:30 pm Sunday, July 2; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; orlandobigband.com.

Red, White and Boom Bricktastic activities, DJ dance party, and a 3D Lego fireworks show, with special viewing glasses that will Lego-ify the show. Sunday-Tuesday, July 2-4; Legoland, One Legoland Way, Winter Haven; $84-$129; 877-350-5346; legoland.com.

Baldwin Park Independence Bash Music and dancing, beer garden, food trucks, balloon artists, face painters, photo ops, live performances and more. 6 pm Monday, July 3; Lake Baldwin Park, 2380 Lake Baldwin Lane; free; 407-246-2283; facebook.com/visitbaldwinpark.

Red Hot and Boom Join thousands of your closest friends in the park for live music, food and one of the best fireworks shows around. 4 pm Monday, July 3; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

8th Annual 4th of July Celebration Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and wear your red, white and blue to enjoy a morning of patriotic celebration. It's free to attend and runs all morning, highlighting live performances and a bike parade. 9 am Tuesday, July 4; Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; 407-599-3342; cityofwinterpark.org.

2nd Annual Splash Bash A family-friendly event that includes a red, white and blue Beach Ball Drop at 4 pm and special discounts on attractions. 11 am Tuesday, July 4; Daytona Lagoon, 601 Earl St., Daytona Beach; 386-254-5020; daytonalagoon.com.

4th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Annual fireworks show and celebration is free to attend and perfect for the whole family, with live music and entertainment. 6 pm Tuesday, July 4; Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee; free; 407-396-4888; myoldtownusa.com.

4th of July Celebration A spectacular show on SeaWorld's large central lake with inspiring music synced to beautiful fireworks. Tuesday, July 4; SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $134; 407-363-2613; seaworld.com.

4th of July Celebration Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the festivities with live entertainment, food, craft vendors, and the largest firework display in Polk County. 3 pm Tuesday, July 4; Lewis Mathews Sports Complex, 400 E. Palm St., Davenport; mydavenport.org.

4th of July Festival Food, flyover, parade, festival, music and more. 8:30 am Tuesday, July 4; Rural Heritage Center, 101 E Main St., Geneva; free; 407-497-1869; facebook.com/groups/genevafl4thofjulyactivities.

4th of July Party Live music, food and drinks, shopping. 5 pm Tuesday, July 4; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; free; 336-491-8489; verandaevents.com.

4th of July Paddle Out on Lake Ivanhoe Paddle the night away and watch downtown Orlando's awesome fireworks show. 7 pm Tuesday, July 4; Lake Ivanhoe Boat Ramp, 344 NE Ivanhoe Blvd.; $53-$106; 407-300-8781; facebook.com/epicpaddleadventures.

4th on the Lake Live music, food trucks, beer garden, car show, kids zone, games and prizes from local businesses, fireworks. 5 pm Tuesday, July 4; St. Cloud Lakefront Park, 250 Lake Shore Blvd., St. Cloud; free; 407-892-3671; stcloudmainstreet.org.

AdventHealth Clermont Freedom 5K Family and friends can run or walk on a fantastic race course, as well as have the opportunity to run it on their own virtually and still enjoy the holiday. Finish line party at Suncreek Brewery. 7:30 am Tuesday, July 4; 490 West Ave, Clermont; $35; 352-217-9291; runsignup.com.

Celebration of Freedom Live entertainment from Rockit Fly and the Paradigm Party Band, a kids zone, vendors and a killer fireworks display to wrap up the night. 5 pm Tuesday, July 4; Central Winds Park, 1000 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs; free; 407-327-1800; winterspringsfl.org.

Fireworks at the Fountain Enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors. 4 pm Tuesday, July 4; Lake Eola Park, 512 E Washington St.; free; orlando.gov.

Fourth of July Fireworks Prepare for patriotism at its finest when Walt Disney World Resort commemorates Independence Day in the skies above Epcot and Magic Kingdom park. Tuesday, July 4; Walt Disney World; $109-$189; disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Free Florida: The People's Rally for Our Rights America was founded on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. In 2023 many of us are without those basic rights. We have lost the right to privacy, the right to our own bodies, and the right to be our authentic selves. 10 am Tuesday, July 4; Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-836-2000; facebook.com/events/995707724792794.

Independence Day Celebration The Morse Museum provides free admission in conjunction with the City of Winter Park's 4th of July Celebration. 9:30 am Tuesday, July 4; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Independence Day Parade Live DJ, cover band, and fireworks. 5 pm Tuesday, July 4; Celebration Town Center, 610 Sycamore St., Celebration; 407-566-1202; celebration.fl.us.

July 4th Celebration Live music, community vendors, food trucks, a family fun zone, and more. 4:45 pm Tuesday, July 4; Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares; tavares.org.

July 4th Celebration Apple pie bake-off, bike parade, bounce park, food trucks, community performances, vendors, music. 5 pm Tuesday, July 4; Avalon Park, 3702 Avalon Park East Blvd.; 407-658-6565; avalonparkorlando.com.

Monumental 4th of July Celebration Live performances on the Festival Lawn, KUA Kid's Zone on the Veterans Lawn, food trucks, beverage concessions, and a grand fireworks display. 3 pm Tuesday, July 4; Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee; experiencekissimmee.com.

Red, White and Blue Americana: Party in the Park Live music, family activities, and more for all ages. 6 pm Tuesday, July 4; Newton Park, 29 Garden Ave., Winter Garden; cwgdn.com.

Red, White, and Boom Filled with traditional Americana-type activities for all ages and ending with fireworks. 6 pm Tuesday, July 4; Waterfront Park, 100 Third St., Clermont; free; 352-709-5975; clermontfl.gov.

Star Spangled Sanford Splash pad, music hosted by K92.3's Jay Edwards, food and drink stations, and live performers along the Riverwalk. 7 pm Tuesday, July 4; Fort Mellon Park, 600 E First Street, Sanford; 407-688-5103; sanfordfl.gov.