All-star Zebra Youth benefit event Love Is a Drag Brunch happens on Sunday

LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Zebra Youth is the beneficiary of a “Love Is a Drag” brunch that will raise funds for the valuable work they do. Sponsored by Orlando Pride and hosted at Quantum Leap Winery, at this late breakfast lovebirds get to nosh while sipping on mimosas and Bloody Marys, along with sundry other spirits.
Attendees will also be tempted by a raffle and silent auction, but the real treat is getting to see Angelica Jones, Mr.Ms. Adrian, Orusha San Miguel and Tashae Royale Sherrington perform. Attendance at this event pretty much ensures that Valentine’s Day will not be a dud this year.
11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive, givebutter.com/c/wwRnkS, $85-$900.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed