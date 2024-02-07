All-star Zebra Youth benefit event Love Is a Drag Brunch happens on Sunday

Photo courtesy /Instagram Mr.Ms. Adrian perform at the Love is a Drag Brunch on Sunday

Location Details Quantum Leap Winery 1312 Wilfred Drive, Orlando Mills 50 quantumleapwinery.com

If you’re coupled up or whatever, you’re probably going to want to patronize a restaurant at some point around Valentine’s Day. Well, this Sunday you can hit the trifecta of (1) a Valentine’s outing to a (2) ritzy brunch that is (3) in service of a good cause. Even better, you can take in some local drag excellence.LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Zebra Youth is the beneficiary of a “Love Is a Drag” brunch that will raise funds for the valuable work they do. Sponsored by Orlando Pride and hosted at Quantum Leap Winery, at this late breakfast lovebirds get to nosh while sipping on mimosas and Bloody Marys, along with sundry other spirits.Attendees will also be tempted by a raffle and silent auction, but the real treat is getting to see Angelica Jones, Mr.Ms. Adrian, Orusha San Miguel and Tashae Royale Sherrington perform. Attendance at this event pretty much ensures that Valentine’s Day will not be a dud this year.