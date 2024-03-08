Alanis Morissette-inspired musical 'Jagged Little Pill' comes to Orlando this month

The musical, based on Alanis Morissette’s music, tells a coming-of-age story about a girl growing up in a seemingly perfect family Connecticut family and all of the very real issues going on behind closed doors.
The musical covers complex themes of substance abuse and gender identity. The story is fleshed out with familiar songs from Morissette’s Grammy Award-winning 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.
Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus of Waitress and Pippin, and with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult, Tully), the production has resonated with audiences since it first opened on Broadway in 2019.
The touring Broadway cast is in Orlando for less than a week, with shows running from Tuesday, March 19, through Sunday, March 24. Tickets are available with both matinee and evening performances with prices starting at $45, available through the Dr. Phillips Center box office.
