Alanis Morissette-inspired musical 'Jagged Little Pill' comes to Orlando this month

I've got one hand in my pocket and the other one's buying 'Jagged Little Pill' tickets

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 5:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
'Jagged Little Pill' opens in Orlando March 19. - Photo courtesy Jagged Little Pill/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jagged Little Pill/Facebook
'Jagged Little Pill' opens in Orlando March 19.
Jagged Little Pill is coming to Orlando, bringing a Grammy-winning score of alternative rock music to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The musical, based on Alanis Morissette’s music, tells a coming-of-age story about a girl growing up in a seemingly perfect family Connecticut family and all of the very real issues going on behind closed doors.

The musical covers complex themes of substance abuse and gender identity. The story is fleshed out with familiar songs from Morissette’s Grammy Award-winning 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus of Waitress and Pippin, and with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult, Tully), the production has resonated with audiences since it first opened on Broadway in 2019.

The touring Broadway cast is in Orlando for less than a week, with shows running from Tuesday, March 19, through Sunday, March 24. Tickets are available with both matinee and evening performances with prices starting at $45,  available through the Dr. Phillips Center box office.

Event Details
"Jagged Little Pill"

"Jagged Little Pill"

Tue., March 19, 8 p.m., Wed., March 20, 8 p.m., Thu., March 21, 8 p.m., Fri., March 22, 8 p.m., Sat., March 23, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., March 24, 1 & 6:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$45-$150
Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

drphillipscenter.org



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

There's a Blockbuster (Experience) at the Central Florida Fair. Can you pick us up some tapes?

By Matthew Moyer

Go to Blockbuster at the Central Florida Fair this weekend

Orlando Fringe announces first-ever 'Out Fest' highlighting LGBTQ+ artists

By Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando Fringe announces first-ever 'Out Fest' highlighting LGBTQ+ artists

Bar crawls, festivals and more St. Patrick's Day events happening in Orlando

By Alexandra Sullivan

Bar crawls, festivals and more St. Patrick's Day events happening in Orlando

New digitally immersive waterslide Tassie’s Underwater Twist opens at Aquatica in Orlando next week

By Alexandra Sullivan

Tassie's Underwater Twist rendering.

Orlando celebrates Black History Month in art at City Hall's Terrace Gallery

By Richard Reep

Delia Miller, ‘Journey to Resilience’ (middle section of triptych) | acrylic on wood (2024)

Outrageous Orlando improv crew Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive

By Seth Kubersky

Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive and finds a new home at Ten10 Brewing

Review: Broadway in Orlando brings touring 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' to the Dr. Phillips, but it's more meh than magical

By Seth Kubersky

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Broadway in Orlando 2023-24 season.

Without Fear Theatre presents a 'neurospicy' new rock opera in downtown Orlando

By Seth Kubersky

Laura Swindoll and Cat Cutenese star in "Find Me" at Fringe ArtSpace
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us