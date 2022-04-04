Adults-only superhero night swoops into the Orlando Science Center this month

In the era of Marvel adults, all folks dream of is getting their superhero on without the hassle of kids . Orlando Science Center is making high-powered dreams come true at their adults-only night, themed around the concept of celluloid supes.
This is the chance for adults to let their curiosity flow, have fun and enjoy everything science brings to the table. Guests will be able to try hands-on experiments in Dr. Dare's Lab, explore the interactive exhibit halls, take part in Science Live, and more.
On top of the regular offerings of the museum, guests will be invited to hear lectures and take part in gameshows themed around super-powerful things in nature.
Guest speaker Magdalena Lamarre, a retired Miami-Dade College history and sociology professor, will discuss the real-world plight of female superheroes in a wide-ranging talk about objectification and gender stereotyping, Superman vs. Wonder Woman, and comic portrayals.
Science Night Live is on April 9 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets for members are free, and non-members can get their tickets for $16. You must be 21 years or older to attend the event.
For tickets and more information visit the Orlando Science Center's website.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.