Actor Chazz Palminteri brings one-man version of 'A Bronx Tale' to Orlando

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Chazz Palminteri brings his one-man version to Orlando this weekend

Actor and writer Chazz Palminteri is coming to Orlando this weekend to perform his one-man version of the iconicPalminteri wrote and then premieredback in 1989 in Los Angeles as a one-man play. It was later remade as a film, directed by and starring Robert De Niro, in 1993. In 2016, the film was adapted into a Broadway musical — again directed by De Niro. (Palminteri wrote the book for the musical, natch.)Now Palminteri is taking his work back to its original roots on an Orlando stage.In this one-man-show version ofPalminteri plays no less than 18 roles on stage.tells the incredible story of Palminteri's own New York childhood, including witnessing mafia murders at 9 years old.happens at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Steinmetz Hall. Tickets are still available through the Dr. Phillips Center