Actor Chazz Palminteri brings one-man version of 'A Bronx Tale' to Orlando

Palminteri wrote and then premiered A Bronx Tale back in 1989 in Los Angeles as a one-man play. It was later remade as a film, directed by and starring Robert De Niro, in 1993. In 2016, the film was adapted into a Broadway musical — again directed by De Niro. (Palminteri wrote the book for the musical, natch.)
Now Palminteri is taking his work back to its original roots on an Orlando stage.
In this one-man-show version of Bronx, Palminteri plays no less than 18 roles on stage. A Bronx Tale tells the incredible story of Palminteri's own New York childhood, including witnessing mafia murders at 9 years old.
A Bronx Tale happens at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Steinmetz Hall. Tickets are still available through the Dr. Phillips Center.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed