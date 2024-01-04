Actor Chazz Palminteri brings one-man version of 'A Bronx Tale' to Orlando

'It was 1960 and doo-wop was the sound on the street'

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024

click to enlarge Chazz Palminteri brings his one-man version to Orlando this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chazz Palminteri brings his one-man version to Orlando this weekend
Actor and writer Chazz Palminteri is coming to Orlando this weekend to perform his one-man version of the iconic A Bronx Tale.

Palminteri wrote and then premiered A Bronx Tale back in 1989 in Los Angeles as a one-man play. It was later remade as a film, directed by and starring Robert De Niro, in 1993. In 2016, the film was adapted into a Broadway musical — again directed by De Niro. (Palminteri wrote the book for the musical, natch.)

Now Palminteri is taking his work back to its original roots on an Orlando stage.

In this one-man-show version of Bronx, Palminteri plays no less than 18 roles on stage. A Bronx Tale tells the incredible story of Palminteri's own New York childhood, including witnessing mafia murders at 9 years old.

A Bronx Tale happens at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Steinmetz Hall. Tickets are still available through the Dr. Phillips Center.

"A Bronx Tale"

"A Bronx Tale"

Sun., Jan. 7, 7 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$39.50-$79.50

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

