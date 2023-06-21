Abortion clinic escort ground SWAN throws a combo birthday party-fundraiser at Redlight Redlight

Their anniversary (June 24) falls on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision last year. For the group’s founder, Betty, that day was a turning point, and she resolved to find some way to help protect abortion access.
That has included helping protect abortion clinic patients from harassment outside of a clinic downtown, where anti-abortion protestors gather daily. The SWAN event at Redlight Redlight will be carnival-themed, with at least one food truck available (Red Panda Noodle says they’re “stoked to be there”) and drinks inside.
6 p.m., Saturday, June 24, Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive, instagram.com/swanofcentralfl, free.
