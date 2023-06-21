Abortion clinic escort ground SWAN throws a combo birthday party-fundraiser at Redlight Redlight

Organization celebrates first birthday in style

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 4:00 am

SWAN ceklebrates one year of activism at Redlight Redlight - Photo courtesy SWAN/Instagram
Photo courtesy SWAN/Instagram
SWAN ceklebrates one year of activism at Redlight Redlight
Stand With Abortion Now, a grass-roots abortion clinic escort group, throws a one-year anniversary celebration on Saturday doubling as a fundraiser for, in their words, “our continued efforts to thwart the fascist creep in Central Florida and beyond.”

Their anniversary (June 24) falls on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision last year. For the group’s founder, Betty, that day was a turning point, and she resolved to find some way to help protect abortion access.

That has included helping protect abortion clinic patients from harassment outside of a clinic downtown, where anti-abortion protestors gather daily. The SWAN event at Redlight Redlight will be carnival-themed, with at least one food truck available (Red Panda Noodle says they’re “stoked to be there”) and drinks inside.

6 p.m., Saturday, June 24, Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive, instagram.com/swanofcentralfl, free.

Event Details
SWAN's 1st Birthday Party Carnival Fundraiser

SWAN's 1st Birthday Party Carnival Fundraiser

Sat., June 24, 6 p.m.

Redlight Redlight 2810 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Redlight Redlight

2810 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

407-893-9832

2 events 20 articles
Redlight Redlight

