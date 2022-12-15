What Are the Benefits of Fire Watch Guards?

Having Fire Watch Guards at your business can help you to keep your business and people safe, especially if you run a business that involves a large building with a lot of expensive equipment and valuables. These guards can also help you protect your business from theft and vandalism.

You can also reduce the costs of keeping your business open. These guards can also inform you about any problem that they come across. You can then inform your higher management about the problem and work on fixing it.

1. Evacuate people and valuables

Using a fire watch guard to evacuate people and valuables is no small feat. They can assist with the actual evacuation, sound the alarm if necessary, and offer a hand to first responders. A good fire watch guard should be well-armed with knowledge of the building's layout, evacuation procedures, and the requisite firefighting supplies.

A fire watch guard is an invaluable asset to your business. In the event of a fire, they can be a lifesaver in a pinch. They know the building's nooks and crannies and can ensure everyone leaves the building in one piece. In addition to a guard, you'll also want to have firefighting supplies on hand, as well as a supply of water and a fire extinguisher, in case of a fire outbreak.

2. Protect against theft and vandalism

Investing in construction site Florida Fire Watch Guards is a great way to protect against theft and vandalism. The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates that construction site theft costs the average company hundreds of millions of dollars per year. It's estimated that employee theft makes up a large part of that total.

A construction site is an attractive target for thieves and vandals because it's a prime location for stealing expensive equipment and tools. It's also easy for these thieves to access the site when it's unlit and cold. Security guards can protect your assets and employees by monitoring the site and enforcing policies.

Construction sites are also prone to fire because they lack adequate heating systems and are exposed to the elements. If your construction site has temporary heaters, make sure that they are kept up-to-date and properly maintained. Portable electrical systems should also be maintained to avoid sparks and heat that could ignite flammable materials.

3. Keep logs of patrol rounds

Keeping logs of patrol rounds with Fire Watch Guards is a crucial part of their job. It helps the guards identify and document potential hazards. This can help them make more accurate decisions in the future.

The first step in maintaining a log book is to have the person conducting the fire watch patrol carry an identifiable form of identification. This should include a name, a directory of key management personnel, and telephone numbers.

A logbook should also include a log of the guard's activity during the patrol period. This log should contain details such as the start and end time of the patrol, information about any incidents, and communication with the Fire Department.