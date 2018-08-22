You searched for:

Staff Pick

Best YouTube Chronicle of Downtown Shenanigans 

"Braxton Goes to Church"

click to enlarge braxtongoestochurch2.png

"Braxton Goes to Church"

What's up, bitches? YouTube comedian Braxton Adams and his crew chronicle the giddy highs and melancholic lows of intoxicated people in downtown Orlando every week by stumping them with probing questions such as "What's your fetish?" and "Who killed Tupac?" Aside from interrogating drunken people (and the occasional puppet), though, the "Braxton Goes to Church" series inadvertently captures Orlando's nightlife culture – from some serious window-smashing during a fight at Ono nightclub to an impromptu interview with the guy who sucker-punched two assholes on Orange Avenue. What's not to love?

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
