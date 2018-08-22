Best "You Don't Have to Go Home, but You Can't Stay Here" 

FEMA
On again, off again – it's a good thing FEMA doesn't treat the Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria like our ex-relationships. Oh wait, they do. Most recently, we saw this happen when FEMA said they would no longer pay for Puerto Rican evacuees' hotel rooms past June 30. However, a federal judge in Massachusetts stepped in, barring FEMA from ending the sheltering assistance program that's providing the displaced American citizens with temporary homes.
