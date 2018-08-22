Best We're Not Sure What It Is, but We Like It 

The Heavy

theheavywp.com

When we first spoke to owner Jennifer Crotty about her plans for the Heavy, the multi-vendor space she's built inside the old Lombardi's Seafood building, she alluded to there being "food – good food." Permitting and zoning made food a no-go, though, so in the ensuing months all energies were focused on making it a retail venue with an emphasis on design – there are textiles, ceramics, glorious plants and a "flower bar" where you can order up a custom arrangement. We've also seen pop-ups from Gypset jewelry, Secret Society Goods, Intrepid Hearts, Mercantile Coffee and Gezellig Cookies. Call it Pier 1 for hipsters all you want; we won't deny our love.