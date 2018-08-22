You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Goods & Services

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best We're Not Sure What It Is, but We Like It 

The Heavy

click to enlarge boologo_horizontal.jpg

The Heavy

theheavywp.com

When we first spoke to owner Jennifer Crotty about her plans for the Heavy, the multi-vendor space she's built inside the old Lombardi's Seafood building, she alluded to there being "food – good food." Permitting and zoning made food a no-go, though, so in the ensuing months all energies were focused on making it a retail venue with an emphasis on design – there are textiles, ceramics, glorious plants and a "flower bar" where you can order up a custom arrangement. We've also seen pop-ups from Gypset jewelry, Secret Society Goods, Intrepid Hearts, Mercantile Coffee and Gezellig Cookies. Call it Pier 1 for hipsters all you want; we won't deny our love.

Email
Print
Share

Tags: ,

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Best We Knew Him When Read More

  2. Best Artistic Alternative to Sunday Services Read More

  3. Best Run of Bad Luck Read More

  4. Best Underrated Viral Comedian Read More

  5. Best Theater Company Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation