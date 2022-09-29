ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Winter Park issues curfew until 5 p.m. due to extensive flooding

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 11:02 am

click to enlarge Winter Park issues curfew until 5 p.m. due to extensive flooding
City of Winter Park/Twitter

The City of Winter Park has placed a curfew on residents until 5 p.m. today.

The curfew is in response to widespread flooding in the city and tree debris making roadways unsafe. The city asks that residents remain indoors due to unsafe conditions including possible downed power lines that can cause injury or death if they are still live.  They also ask that residents don't pile debris on the curb at this time as it may hinder clean-up efforts or become floating debris in the event of further flooding.

It is never safe to walk through floodwaters. Water hides hazards. The safest place to be is inside your home.

The city notes that the curfew may be extended if flooding continues. Residents with non-emergency questions can call the city's call center at 407-599-3494.

Slideshow

Hurricane Ian brings historic flooding to Orlando, OC Fire Rescue evacuates residents by boat

First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando.
17 slides
Hurricane Ian brings historic flooding to Orlando, OC Fire Rescue evacuates residents by boat Hurricane Ian brings historic flooding to Orlando, OC Fire Rescue evacuates residents by boat Hurricane Ian brings historic flooding to Orlando, OC Fire Rescue evacuates residents by boat https://t.co/CuXSOe0Uwo pic.twitter.com/Y0PKJfhtts&mdash; OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 29, 2022 Crews at Avante at Orlando off Semoran, where flood waters are very high. pic.twitter.com/8euUiqzeo7&mdash; OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 29, 2022 ⚠️Lake Eola in downtown #Orlando completely flooded over onto the streets.Epic, historic flooding…and it’s STILL raining here. pic.twitter.com/SwyfTUto7V&mdash; Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) September 29, 2022
Click to View 17 slides

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando.

Hurricane Ian brings historic flooding to Orlando, OC Fire Rescue evacuates residents by boat
Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian
The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg

News Slideshows

First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando.

Hurricane Ian brings historic flooding to Orlando, OC Fire Rescue evacuates residents by boat
Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian
The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg

News Slideshows

First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando.

Hurricane Ian brings historic flooding to Orlando, OC Fire Rescue evacuates residents by boat
Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian

Enjoy these AI-generated paintings of rednecks shooting at hurricanes ahead of Hurricane Ian
The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here

The best Hurricane Ian jokes and memes are already here
Tube house

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg

Trending

Florida men swim in storm surge, climb out on Fort Myers pier during Hurricane Ian [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith

Florida men swim in storm surge, climb out on Fort Myers pier during Hurricane Ian [VIDEO]

Watch Hurricane Ian's approach on live webcams from Tampa, Naples

By Alex Galbraith

Watch Hurricane Ian's approach on live webcams from Tampa, Naples

Video shows Tampa Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

By Alex Galbraith

Video shows Tampa Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

Clearwater marketing company asked employees to work in office as Hurricane Ian made landfall

By Justin Garcia

Clearwater marketing company asked employees to work in office as Hurricane Ian made landfall

Also in News

Insurance companies barred from dropping Florida customers following Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida

Insurance companies barred from dropping Florida customers following Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden called Fort Myers mayor in wake of Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida

President Joe Biden called Fort Myers mayor in wake of Hurricane Ian

Watch Tropical Storm Ian move up Florida's East Coast on live beach cams

By Alex Galbraith

Watch Tropical Storm Ian move up Florida's East Coast on live beach cams

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian

By Alex Galbraith

Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us