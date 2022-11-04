Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck

click to enlarge BCSO

A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard.

As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.



Cops say they attempted to stop the man identified as 36-year-old Robert Strachen on the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway but Strachen took off and led them on a car chase that crossed through Titusville, Merritt Island and Cocoa. In Titusville, the truck was partially disabled via a tire-deflating device deployed by local police. Strachen hit a brown Honda CRV, a police cruiser before fleeing again.







He crashed into yet another CRV on State Road 520 in Cocoa and attempted to flee the scene another time. However, he was stopped shortly after. Strachen was booked into the Brevard County jail and is facing a litany of charges. These include several counts of fleeing, resisting arrest, grand theft and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.