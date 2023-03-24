Video appears to show Florida man feeding alligator a sandwich

Please do not do this. Ever.

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 2:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Video appears to show Florida man feeding alligator a sandwich
Image via OnlyInFlorida/Instagram

There are many things you should not do in Florida (like buy a home in a flood zone, pet a fuzzy caterpillar or go outside in the summer), but feeding wild alligators should be near the top of that list.

A recent viral video shared by the Instagram account @OnlyInFloridaa appears to show a large pink man stupidly hand-feeding a sandwich to an alligator, while listening to Steve Miller Band's "Space Cowboy" and sitting in a creek.

"Florida man is gonna Florida man," reads the caption to the video, which has so far garnered over 25K likes, and over 1K comments.

The pink man, whose identity is unknown, can then be seen patting the alligator on the jowls as it floats away. He then rips off another piece of sandwich and splashes his hands on the water in what appears to be an attempt to feed it again.

As of now, it's unclear if the video was filmed in Florida.

But according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), feeding a wild alligator or crocodile is a second degree misdemeanor punishable with up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

"When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food," says the FWC. "This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future."

In 2019, a Daytona Beach man was arrested and fined $100 for feeding an alligator near his home.

Florida's alligator mating season typically runs from May to June, depending on temperatures, but the courtship period can start as early as March or April. There are roughly 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida, says the FWC, and they can be found in all 67 counties.

If you see someone feeding an alligator, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC or visit MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

Tags:

About The Author

ColinWolf

Colin Wolf

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ooopsie! Undercover agents found nothing lewd happening at Plaza Live drag show back in December

By Matthew Moyer

The Plaza Live did not, in fact, host a lewd drag show

City of Orlando passes new ordinance restricting nightlife downtown

By Matthew Moyer

Downtown Orlando is about to be subject to some major changes

Lake Eola’s missing swan babies were actually swiped by raccoons

By Chloe Greenberg

Lake Eola’s missing swan babies were actually swiped by raccoons

‘We’re not birds and mice’: Costuming cast members want Disney World to close the gender pay gap

By McKenna Schueler

Disney World costuming and sewing specialists and IATSE Local 631 union members in Orlando, Florida.

Also in News

Disney World unions reach tentative deal delivering $18 minimum wage in 2023

By McKenna Schueler

Disney World unions reach tentative deal delivering $18 minimum wage in 2023

Ooopsie! Undercover agents found nothing lewd happening at Plaza Live drag show back in December

By Matthew Moyer

The Plaza Live did not, in fact, host a lewd drag show

‘We’re not birds and mice’: Costuming cast members want Disney World to close the gender pay gap

By McKenna Schueler

Disney World costuming and sewing specialists and IATSE Local 631 union members in Orlando, Florida.

Starbucks workers near Orlando go on strike, joining more than 100 locations coast to coast

By McKenna Schueler

Starbucks employee Celio Sibayan stands on the picket line outside of a unionized Starbucks in Oviedo, Florida on March 22, 2023.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us