Vice President Kamala Harris sets some things straight in Orlando today

Harris most recently appeared in Jacksonville to criticize Florida’s controversial new Black history curriculum

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 11:34 am

click to enlarge Vice President Kamala Harris sets some things straight in Orlando today
Photo via Vice President Kamala Harris/Twitter
Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Orlando Tuesday to speak at the African Methodist Episcopal Women's Missionary Society Quadrennial Convention.

The White House announced Harris' appearance Friday, although it did not provide details.

The African Methodist Episcopal Women's Missionary Society Quadrennial Convention is being held at the Orange County Convention Center from July 25 to Aug. 3. The convention expects more than 3,000 delegates from around the globe, representing the oldest African American Protestant denomination in the U.S.

Harris' most recent visit to Florida was in Jacksonville July 21, where she criticized Florida's controversial new Black history curriculum for public schools, which, in part, says that slaves benefited from slavery. Harris likened the curriculum to propaganda.

The standards requires instruction to include "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
Related
What do Florida’s new ‘whitewashed’ Black history standards mean for the state of education?

What do Florida’s new ‘whitewashed’ Black history standards mean for the state of education?: An interview with UCF Professor Robert Cassanello, who specializes in Florida’s civil rights history


“These extremist so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach, if we really are invested in the wellbeing of our children. Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children. This is the United States of America. We’re not supposed to do that,” Harris said in Jacksonville.

Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back on the vice president's criticism and released a statement inviting Harris to Florida to discuss the standards.

"One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History," DeSantis wrote in the letter.

"But you instead have attempted to score cheap political points and label Florida parents 'extremists.' It's past time to set the record straight."

Harris will deliver a keynote address at African Methodist Episcopal Women's Missionary Society Quadrennial Convention Tuesday at 1 p.m. The program will also host speakers U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., and former U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.




