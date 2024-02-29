Universal Orlando unveils new details about DreamWorks Land opening this summer

click to enlarge
Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda will be in the spotlight in the new DreamWorks land finally beginning to take shape at Universal Studios Orlando.
Universal announced Thursday all new details about the upcoming park, including Shrek’s swamp, a Trolls-themed coaster, Kung Fu training camp and more.
Those missing Shrek and his friends at Universal ever since Shrek 4-D closed in January 2022 will now have the opportunity to hang out with the ogre once again. Guests will be able to visit Shrek’s Swamp Meet to interact with characters like Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey. There is also a new kiosk opening with swamp snacks for hungry ogres.
For little ogres, there will be a Shrek-themed play area with slides, wet play areas and a playground to climb, bounce and splash around in. Guests can also visit Shrek’s outhouse (if they dare!).
Guests can venture into Mama Luna’s retirement home for cats from the film Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish
. There will be opportunities to play with the cats (on interactive screens) and to meet Puss himself. More interactive activities include King Harold’s Swamp Symphony, which will allow guests to create a symphony of frog ribbits.
The Trolls area will have a brand-new roller coaster, erm … Trollercoaster. This family-friendly ride takes place on the Caterbus escaping evil spiders. If that’s not your speed, Trolls
lovers can experience Poppy’s playground, nestled under the shade of a huge mushroom and featuring bouncing and climbing structures.
The Trolls
section will also feature a new treat stand and a store loaded with DreamWorks merchandise.
In the Kung Fu Panda
section, Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp will have both wet and dry playing areas where guests can help pandas of the Panda Village wash and dry their laundry with the help of water cannons and dump buckets.
There will be a digital interactive meet-and-greet experience called “Po Live!” where guests can learn kung fu moves, cook stir-fry and more with the Dragon Warrior himself.
DreamWorks Land will also feature additional opportunities for guests to meet and interact with characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and many others.
Universal Orlando first announced Dreamworks Land last summer
.
