VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

UCF professor fired following controversial tweets about 'Black privilege' has job reinstated

An arbitrator ruled that UCF did not provide 'just cause' in firing Negy

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 1:51 pm

click to enlarge TWITTER/CHARLES NEGY
Twitter/Charles Negy

Charles Negy is once again a University of Central Florida professor after an arbitrator ruled in his favor this week.

Negy, a professor of cross-cultural psychology who has taught the university for more than two decades,  was terminated after posting a series of  tweets claiming that Black Americans receive special treatment in academic discussions, university enrollment and other areas.

“If Afr. Americans as a group, had the same behavioral profile as Asian Americans (on average, performing the best academically, having the highest income, committing the lowest crime, etc.), would we still be proclaiming ‘systematic racism’ exists?” Negy tweeted during the summer of protests following the murder of George Floyd.

Slideshow

Photos from Friday's Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Orlando

SONY DSC
50 slides
SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC SONY DSC
Click to View 50 slides

Negy went on to say that "Black privilege" shields Black Americans from criticism.

"Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege," he wrote. "But as a group, they’re missing out on much needed feedback.”

Those tweets and the subsequent protests by student organizations sparked an investigation into Negy's behavior by the university.  They terminated Negy's contract  in January 2021 based on what they claimed was a pattern of "discriminatory harassment” in the classroom. The university took care to note that the tweets were not a basis of his firing, as they believed his words were protected under the First Amendment.

Related
Faculty accuse UCF of hoarding millions in pandemic relief funds

Faculty accuse UCF of hoarding millions in pandemic relief funds


An arbitrator found that this didn't constitute "just cause" for Nagy's termination because the school did not give Negy the opportunity to amend his behavior. UCF is refusing to fight the ruling and will reinstate Negy, though they stand by their decision to fire him.

“UCF stands by the actions taken following a thorough investigation that found repeated misconduct in Professor Negy’s classroom, including imposing his views about religion, sex and race,” the university shared. “However, we are obligated to follow the arbitrator’s ruling.”

Related
UCF students unite in the wake of racist tweets from professor

UCF students unite in the wake of racist tweets from professor


The idea that white people are at a unique disadvantage in American culture is a topic Negy has written on extensively. His 2020 book White Shaming claims that white people in the US are "under siege for a host of transgressions, ranging from colonialism to slavery, Jim Crow laws to racism, and from microaggressions to white privilege."

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

Trending

These 15 Florida Republicans voted against an emergency bill to ease the baby formula shortage

By Colin Wolf

Florida rep. Matt Gaetz was among the 11 Florida Republicans who voted against a bill that would provide emergency funding to ease the baby formula shortage.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office announces charges for deputy who lit suspect, himself on fire during Wawa arrest

By Alex Galbraith

Osceola County Sheriff's Office announces charges for deputy who lit suspect, himself on fire during Wawa arrest

Orlando Fringe will take over former home of Mad Cow Theatre

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Fringe will take over former home of Mad Cow Theatre

Former Seminole County tax collector, Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has sentencing delayed yet again

By Alex Galbraith

Former Seminole County tax collector, Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has sentencing delayed yet again

Also in News

There are even more people in Florida than we thought

By News Service of Florida

There are even more people in Florida than we thought

NRA challenges Florida's under-21 rifle ban following ruling in California

By News Service of Florida

NRA challenges Florida's under-21 rifle ban following ruling in California

Gov. Ron DeSantis criticizes Biden admin for softening stance on Cuba

By News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis criticizes Biden admin for softening stance on Cuba

These 15 Florida Republicans voted against an emergency bill to ease the baby formula shortage

By Colin Wolf

Florida rep. Matt Gaetz was among the 11 Florida Republicans who voted against a bill that would provide emergency funding to ease the baby formula shortage.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us