The upcoming Evermore Orlando Resort debuts the city’s first artificial lagoon

Photo via Evermore Orlando Resort/Facebook
An eight-acre crystalline lagoon by Crystal Lagoons sits in the heart of the resort.
As the sprawling Evermore Orlando Resort
nears completion, the location has debuted Orlando’s first ever artificial lagoon.
Evermore's lagoon, Evermore Bay, was topped off with its final gallons of water Wednesday, marking a step forward in the resort's completion.
Located near Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort, the eight-acre lagoon sits in the heart of the new resort. The lagoon contains 17 million gallons of water and is 12 feet deep. It took a total of nine weeks and 38 days to fill it up.
The resort’s design resembles a tropical beach paradise. The crew is using technology by Miami-based company Crystal Lagoon
, according to a report in GrowthSpotter
.
Construction started two years ago but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s Hurricane Ian. The crew spent nearly a week in September cleaning up debris before work could continue.
The grand opening for the 1,100-acre Evermore Orlando Resort is slated for December. The hotel will have 433 rooms, 69 luxury vacation homes, 206 flats and 41 villas offering two to four bedrooms.
To the west of the property, developers have plans for an 18-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a food hall, a gourmet market and a casual restaurant. There will also be space for food trucks.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed