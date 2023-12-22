The most useless Florida bills to look out for in 2024

Lawyers for animals, private-plane tax breaks, lab-grown meat and more

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 4:04 pm

click to enlarge HB 733: State lawmakers have proposed a license plate highlighting The Villages. - Photo via Adobe
Photo via Adobe
HB 733: State lawmakers have proposed a license plate highlighting The Villages.
Florida’s legislative session is just around the corner, set to start during the first week of January. During the 60-day session, lasting from Jan. 9 through March 8, 2024, hundreds of bills will be filed by lawmakers, while only a fraction are actually passed and/or signed into law.

There are some good ones out there. Some downright nefarious ones. And some that come off as performative at best, useless and unnecessary at worst. Here are some of those:

No money for reparations (SJR 582):

A bill filed by Spring Hill Republican Blaise Ingoglia would prevent the state as well as local governments from paying reparations to descendants of slaves.

Banning lab grown meat (HB 435):

For all of the carnivorous snowflakes out there scared of vegetarian products, a bill filed by Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois would make it illegal to manufacture or sell meat cultivated from animal cells — aka so-called lab-grown meat.
Another harsher crackdown on retail theft (HB 549):

Retail theft is frequently overblown for the benefit of massive retailers like Walmart, and yet taken much more seriously in the state of Florida than, for instance, wage theft — a widespread problem of bosses failing to pay employees the wages/tips/overtime they’re lawfully owed. That problem goes woefully unaddressed by the same office (State Attorney General) that loves to advertise their efforts to combat retail theft. Maybe when it’s a problem that affects everyday working people (as opposed to the bosses), it’s not just that much of a priority.

Sales tax break for people who buy private planes (HB 269):

This bill, sponsored by Republican State Rep. Toby Overdorf, would establish a special tax break for people who buy private planes in Florida. Enough said.

Specialty license plate for The Villages (HB 733):

State lawmakers have been known to throw out a bunch of ideas each legislative session for new specialty license plates. One of the silliest this session is a proposed license plate highlighting The Villages. The bill directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to develop a license plate with the text: "The Villages: May All Your Dreams Come True."

Guaranteeing abused animals the right to a lawyer in court (SB 272, HB 297):

It’s not that we don’t care about abused animals. We condemn the abuse of animals, full stop. But even humans in Florida aren’t guaranteed a lawyer in domestic abuse or eviction proceedings (even if they obviously can’t afford a lawyer). Bills filed (SB 272 and HB 297) by two Republicans and one Democrat would — in what appears to be a good-faith collab — authorize a volunteer attorney, certified emeritus attorney or certified legal intern to be designated to act as an advocate in criminal cases of neglect or abuse involving a dog or cat. Is this is completely useless bill? No. Do we wish something similar extended to humans? Yes.

Cracking down on slow left-lane drivers (HB 317):

We know some of you are fired up about one. We’ve read the emails. A bill that would restrict drivers from cruising in Florida’s highway left lanes reads as a silly attempt to crack down on people who are driving too slow for the rest of us speeding toward our inevitable demise. The bill would set noncriminal fines of up to $158 for using the left lane unless drivers are attempting to pass other motorists. However, it would provide several exceptions, such as when motorists are directed to use certain lanes or to drive around obstructions.

Trying to change our state bird (again) (SB 162):

State lawmakers will, not for the first time, consider whether to change Florida’s official state bird. Currently, our state bird is a mockingbird. Has been for decades. But, in recent years, there have been legislators on both sides of the aisle pushing to change our state bird from a mockingbird to a Florida scrub jay. A few years ago, they considered (but didn’t approve) a proposal to designate a flamingo as our state bird. That proposal was also refiled for consideration next year. Sure they’re not unique to Florida, but maybe spare a thought this year for our state’s mockingbirds, which apparently don’t get a lot of love in the state Legislature (albeit, still enough love to crush efforts to remove its ‘state bird’ status).

Banning government agencies from flying LGBTQ+ flags (HB 901):

Another great use of Florida legislators’ time: banning local government agencies from flying flags that display “a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint.” Right, so no more LGBTQ+ flags — we know that’s the point. For the purpose of this bill, filed by Republican Rep. David Borrero, public schools and universities would also be prohibited from displaying pride flags. More for us private citizens, I guess, until they take away that right, too.

Gator Day:

A resolution proposed by Florida Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, would officially designate Feb. 14, 2024 as “Gator Day” at the state Capitol, in recognition of the University of Florida’s “accomplishments.” In the resolution summary, he names research projects, medical programs and other technological advancements as examples. (Why he chose Valentine’s Day is unclear.) We couldn’t find any other public universities that lawmakers have proposed giving their own special day — sorry, UCF, but you know our local elected leaders love you.

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other publications.
