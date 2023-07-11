2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

The city of Altamonte Springs will launch new free autonomous buses this summer

Altamonte Springs is following in Orlando's footsteps in driverless transportation

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 5:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Altamonte Springs residents will have the opportunity to experience CraneRIDES, a new autonomous vehicle - City of Altamonte/Facebook
City of Altamonte/Facebook
Altamonte Springs residents will have the opportunity to experience CraneRIDES, a new autonomous vehicle
Free-to-ride autonomous vehicles will soon be rolling into Altamonte Springs with the city’s new CraneRIDES project.

Offering alternative transit and solutions for the area’s changing economic and urban landscape, CraneRIDES will launch its first trips July 24.

CraneRIDES is a multi-year AV shuttle network project, with an environmentally friendly and proactive initiative to extend mobility for residents, visitors and businesses, according to the city.

This three-year phased project will provide connectivity to Altamonte Mall, the AMC theater, the Renaissance Center and the city’s Cranes Roost Park, traveling at speeds up to 15 mph.

The shuttle is scheduled to run Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then start up again from 5 to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the morning to afternoon time is the same, but the evening schedule will be from 5 to 10 p.m.

By 2025, the shuttle's speed will pick up to 30 mph and it will start taking passengers to AdventHealth hospital, Center Pointe complex and the SunRail station east of the city, according to the city officials.

Lake Nona-based Beep will provide the technology and shuttles to make the project possible. Each bus will hold up to 11 riders.

Altamonte Springs’ new autonomous bus service follows Beep’s 2019 shuttle project in Lake Nona, called Move Nona. More recently, downtown Orlando announced plans to offer a similar free autonomous bus service that will travel to parts of Parramore and Creative Village, and link to Lynx’s downtown bus station.
Related
The electric vehicles are slow-moving, with a speed limit of 18 mph

Orlando's downtown autonomous bus is ready to start testing later this summer: Orlando is the first city in Florida to have launched a driverless public transportation program

The State of Florida’s Department of Transportation is paying half of the $2.4 million project. They chose the city to serve as a testbed for the AV shuttle project. In return, the city of Altamonte Springs will provide data on ridership numbers as part of the program.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

Florida pushes back against challenge to new property ownership law

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida pushes back against challenge to new property ownership law

‘Not on our f*cking watch’: Florida Democratic Party chair releases new party ad blasting state GOP, DeSantis

By McKenna Schueler

Screenshot from a campaign ad released by the Florida Democratic Party in July 2023, posted to Twitter by FDP chair Nikki Fried.

Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski

By Sarah Castillo

Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski

Also in News

United Faculty of Florida union blasts decision to halt search for Florida Atlantic University president

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

United Faculty of Florida union blasts decision to halt search for Florida Atlantic University president

Judge rejects Florida voter-registration lawsuit filed by League of Women Voters and NAACP

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Judge rejects Florida voter-registration lawsuit filed by League of Women Voters and NAACP

Activists trying to get abortion on Florida's 2024 ballot have raised nearly $5 million

By News Service of Florida

Activists trying to get abortion on Florida's 2024 ballot have raised nearly $5 million

Central Florida sinkhole that once swallowed a man has reopened

By Matthew Moyer

The Seffner sinkhole has returned for a third time in 10 years
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us