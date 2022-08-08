VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

State Attorney Andrew Warren vows to fight suspension from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Warren was suspended for refusing to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban.

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 1:36 pm


Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren promised to fight his suspension from his post by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a message shared to Facebook over the weekend.

Warren was suspended by the governor for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions outside of the confines of the state's recently passed 15-week ban. In the message, Warren called DeSantis' move a "political circus" and noted that the law "has already been found to violate Florida’s Constitution."

"I was elected because the people of this county share my vision for criminal justice, trust my judgment, and have seen our success," he said in the video. "I swore to uphold the Constitution, and that’s exactly what I’ve done. DeSantis is trying to take away my job for doing my job."

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions: Warren was elected in 2016 and then reelected by a large margin in November of 2020.


Warren accused DeSantis of trying to "overthrow democracy in Florida" by suspending him. State Attorneys are elected and not appointed in Florida. Warren said that Hillsborough County citizens have shown they trust his reading of the state's Constitution by electing him twice.

"Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida. His plot to suspend me blatantly violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy—your vote," Warren said. "He is trying to overturn the results of a fair and free election and abusing his power to serve his own political ambition."

Warren announced in a press release that he's putting together a legal team to fight the suspension.

Slideshow

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
19 slides
This is not the time to shrink, or surrender. The antidote to despair is action. We are in a fight to make sure everyone has the power to control their own bodies, lives, and futures and despite this decision, we cannot give up now. 9/9&mdash; Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 24, 2022 Today I sent a letter to @GovRonDeSantis &amp; other legislative leaders calling for an emergency legislative session to pass stronger pro-life Legislation in FloridaWe must pass the Heartbeat Bill &amp; other strong pro-life measures to protect Florida’s unborn children#lifewins pic.twitter.com/4w4x7IkwUJ&mdash; Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 24, 2022 Photo of the moment Pelosi read that Roe was overturned #lifewins pic.twitter.com/oh002rMLNd&mdash; Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 24, 2022 My statement on the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dMy8MyzfxE&mdash; U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) June 24, 2022 I understand as a gay man what it’s like to have the religious right attack MY sexual freedoms and impose their definitions of sexuality, gender and family upon us. The fight for LGBTQ rights and abortion rights are common causes. If you attack one of us— YOU ATTACK ALL OF US! pic.twitter.com/2AiFTNOj4r&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) May 4, 2022 The Supreme Court has taken away our right to abortion and overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion.The court has failed us all — but this is far from over.FIND A RAPID RESPONSE EVENT: https://t.co/SXHYGcmBYU&mdash; Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@FAPPA) June 24, 2022
Click to View 19 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

News Slideshows

If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

News Slideshows

If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Trending

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

By Alex Galbraith

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Matt Gaetz

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions

By Colin Wolf

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions

Florida moves to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth

By News Service of Florida

Florida moves to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth

Also in News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to declare state of emergency over monkeypox

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to declare state of emergency over monkeypox

Organizer of cancelled Orlando Music Festival pleads not guilty to fraud charges

By Alex Galbraith

Organizer of cancelled Orlando Music Festival pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space

By Alex Galbraith

Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

By Alex Galbraith

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us