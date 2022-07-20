St. Pete artist sells stickers of anti-LGBT Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in drag to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own.
Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
“Well, let’s do something even more ridiculous and put him in drag,” Mize told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Rhonda is shown waving a rainbow flag with a speech bubble that says, “gay,” hinting at Florida’s so-called “Dont’ Say Gay” bill that restricts talk of gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom. Mize originally shared his “Rhonda Santis” design on Instagram with the caption, “happy pride everybody,” in June.
All proceeds from sticker sales will benefit Equality Florida, political advocacy organization and the state’s largest LGBTQ+ rights group. Mize has sold more than 800 stickers in two weeks, with orders coming in from across the country.
In June, Desantis expressed support of Florida Rep. Anthony “Blackface” Sabatini’s proposed legislation that would make it a felony to bring minors to drag shows following controversy surrounding a family-friendly drag show in Dallas.
Desantis announced he asked his staff to consider the proposal, which follows recent anti-LGBTQ+ moves in Florida like the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the Transgender Youth Sports ban and removal of LGBTQ program funding from the state budget.
Mize hosted a “Say Gay” art show at Mize Gallery in June and says it’s essential he uses art to assist Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization.
He said some Let’s Go Rhonda yard signs may be in the works.
This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.