Pasco County Sheriff's Office posts video of sharks to scare Floridians away from last free thing

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 2:56 pm


Right now, at this very moment, sharks are swimming in the water, and some of them are near the shores of Tampa Bay.

To make sure you are aware that sharks do in fact share the same body of water you occasionally use, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) recently shared an aerial video showing a shiver of sharks living out their lives near Anclote Sandbar and Anclote Island, just north of Tampa.

"A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it's important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above," said PSCO in a Facebook post. "This National Water Safety Month, familiarize yourself with the water safety tips below before heading into the water."

PSCO didn't identify what type of sharks they are, or if the video was shot near any swimmers for that matter. But while the video is certainly cool, it's more important to note that shark attacks just don't happen that often.

Dead shark hung from rafters of Florida high school in apparent senior prank

Dead shark hung from rafters of Florida high school in apparent senior prank


Last year Florida swimmers reported 28 shark bites, which was the most in the U.S., but still not even close to anything Florida residents should be worried about.

In fact, Florida has a slew of way scarier things that should keep you up at night, like drowning in a pool, getting shot, stronger and more frequent hurricanes, polluted lakes, health officials that believe in "Demon Sperm," or just getting hit by a car while walking down the street.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.



