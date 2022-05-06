VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Dead shark hung from rafters of Florida high school in apparent senior prank

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 1:34 pm

click to enlarge ST. JOHNS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
St. Johns County School District

A dead shark was hung from the rafters of a Florida high school in what appears to be a senior prank.

The shark was hung above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School in northern St. Johns County. The mascot of that school just south of Jacksonville is a shark.  The shark hanging above a staircase was discovered early on the morning on Thursday and was cut down.

Five students were identified on surveillance video hoisting the shark, according to reports from News4Jax. The prank is currently under investigation by the FWC as well as the local sheriff's office.

“It’s kind of gruesome. I’ll be honest. That’s a pretty big shark too,” junior Julian Chandlee told the Jacksonville outlet. “It’s in the main courtyard. There are some steps that go up to the main hall, and that’s right over the steps, so it’s in a pretty major spot.”



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'
A private island home inside a Florida state park just hit the market for $3.4 million

A private island home inside a Florida state park just hit the market for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'
A private island home inside a Florida state park just hit the market for $3.4 million

A private island home inside a Florida state park just hit the market for $3.4 million

News Slideshows

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'
A private island home inside a Florida state park just hit the market for $3.4 million

A private island home inside a Florida state park just hit the market for $3.4 million

Trending

Central Florida taxpayers sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek district

By Alex Galbraith

Central Florida taxpayers sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek district

Disney is going green in newly released renderings of Epcot revamp

By Alex Galbraith

Disney is going green in newly released renderings of Epcot revamp

Rep. Randy Fine, other Central Florida Republicans compare the House Black Caucus' hour-long seated protest to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

By Jim Turner, NSF

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay

Huge crocodile shuts down airfield at Florida Naval base

By Colin Wolf

Huge crocodile shuts down airfield at Florida Naval base

Also in News

Central Florida taxpayers sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek district

By Alex Galbraith

Central Florida taxpayers sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek district

Disney is going green in newly released renderings of Epcot revamp

By Alex Galbraith

Disney is going green in newly released renderings of Epcot revamp

Democrats have to find a way to show Americans how their programs have helped people ... without making eyes glaze over

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Savage Love: ‘Catching your wife masturbating in the middle of the night isn’t evidence your sex life is lacking’

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: ‘Catching your wife masturbating in the middle of the night isn't evidence your sex life is lacking’
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us