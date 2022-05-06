Dead shark hung from rafters of Florida high school in apparent senior prank

click to enlarge St. Johns County School District

A dead shark was hung from the rafters of a Florida high school in what appears to be a senior prank.The shark was hung above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School in northern St. Johns County. The mascot of that school just south of Jacksonville is a shark. The shark hanging above a staircase was discovered early on the morning on Thursday and was cut down.Five students were identified on surveillance video hoisting the shark, according to reports from News4Jax. The prank is currently under investigation by the FWC as well as the local sheriff's office.“It’s kind of gruesome. I’ll be honest. That’s a pretty big shark too,” junior Julian Chandlee told the Jacksonville outlet. “It’s in the main courtyard. There are some steps that go up to the main hall, and that’s right over the steps, so it’s in a pretty major spot.”