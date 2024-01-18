Orlando’s Exploria soccer stadium renamed Inter and Co Stadium

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando City and Pride Communications
Orlando City Soccer Club, Orlando Pride and financial services provider Inter and Co announced Thursday the teams’ home stadium, formerly Exploria Stadium, will now be named Inter and Co Stadium for the next decade.
Inter and Co, a digital banking pioneer in Brazil, has a long history of supporting and investing in soccer. This past year, Inter and Co became the official financial institution of Orlando’s Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League teams.
This marks the first financial institution with Latin American roots to own naming rights to a major U.S. stadium, as well as the club’s first international partner. As Inter and Co expands its presence in the United States, João Vitor Menin, CEO of Inter and Co, expresses his hopes of connecting with Orlando’s Latin community through soccer, the company wrote in a release.
The partnership will bring technological upgrades to the venue as well, like LED lighting, a new video board, new TV monitors in suites, interactive displays and new concession stands.
The venue will officially reopen to the public on Jan. 27 when Orlando City SC hosts a preseason game against Brazil’s Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. The Orlando Pride’s season is set to begin in March.
This news comes only a month after Orlando’s main city venue rebranded as the Kia Center after 13 years
as the Amway Center.
