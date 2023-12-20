Orlando's Amway Center changes name to Kia Center

Per the Associated Press sports desk, the transition has been underway for some time: "By the unveiling Wednesday morning, the Kia logo was already in place on one of the banners that hangs over the court. ... Security workers had new vests with the logo."
The venue has been called the Amway Center for 13 years, named for Amway, a
multilevel marketing company peddling vitamins, supplements and skincare owned by the DeVos family. The family also owns the Orlando Magic NBA basketball team, which plays at the Amway, er, Kia Center.
Terms of the naming rights were not disclosed, but Amway was said to be paying about $4 million per year when they assumed naming rights for the former Orlando Events Center.
Tonight's Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat game will be the first played under the new name.