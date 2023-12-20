Orlando's Amway Center changes name to Kia Center

Orlando's main city venue will no longer be named after a protein powder pyramid scheme

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Patrons mill in front of the Amway Center in downtown Orlando. - Red Lemon/Shutterstock
Red Lemon/Shutterstock
Patrons mill in front of the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.
Orlando's Amway Center has been renamed the Kia Center, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Per the Associated Press sports desk, the transition has been underway for some time: "By the unveiling Wednesday morning, the Kia logo was already in place on one of the banners that hangs over the court. ... Security workers had new vests with the logo."

The venue has been called the Amway Center for 13 years, named for Amway, a
multilevel marketing company peddling vitamins, supplements and skincare owned by the DeVos family. The family also owns the Orlando Magic NBA basketball team, which plays at the Amway, er, Kia Center.

Terms of the naming rights were not disclosed, but Amway was said to be paying about $4 million per year when they assumed naming rights for the former Orlando Events Center.

Tonight's Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat game will be the first played under the new name.

Event Details
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Sun., Jan. 21, 6 p.m. and Sun., March 3, 6 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

89 events 303 articles
Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the Trump 2020 rally in Orlando

Everyone we saw at the Trump 2020 rally in Orlando
233 slides
Everyone we saw at the Trump 2020 rally in Orlando Everyone we saw at the Trump 2020 rally in Orlando Everyone we saw at the Trump 2020 rally in Orlando Everyone we saw at the Trump 2020 rally in Orlando Everyone we saw at the Trump 2020 rally in Orlando Everyone we saw at the Trump 2020 rally in Orlando
Click to View 233 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

By McKenna Schueler

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani re-files bill to create state housing department and bolster renter protections

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani re-files bill to create state housing department and bolster renter protections

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

By Chloe Greenberg

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

Abortion rights groups on track to submit 1.4 million signatures in support of Florida abortion ballot initiative

By McKenna Schueler

Abortion rights groups on track to submit 1.4 million signatures in support of Florida abortion ballot initiative

Also in News

Federal judge set to rule on Florida transgender care restrictions

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge set to rule on Florida transgender care restrictions

Florida residents can expect lower utility bills in 2024, with the biggest dips coming from TECO and Duke

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida residents can expect lower utility bills in 2024, with the biggest dips coming from TECO and Duke

Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani re-files bill to create state housing department and bolster renter protections

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani re-files bill to create state housing department and bolster renter protections

Florida lawmakers want tougher regulations for artificial intelligence use

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida lawmakers want tougher regulations for artificial intelligence use
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us