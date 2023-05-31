Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl becomes Pop-Tarts Bowl with new sponsorship

We're looking forward to those Pop-Tart giveaways

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl becomes Pop-Tarts Bowl with new sponsorship
Photo via Camping World Stadium/Facebook
Orlando's 34-year-old football bowl game is toasting to a new name and sponsor after a cheesy three-year reign in the City Beautiful.

The college bowl formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl is now the Pop-Tarts Bowl, as the brand takes the spot as the game's new title sponsor. It's set to pop up this December at Camping World Stadium.

"We’re ecstatic to be the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with our partners at Florida Citrus Sports and cannot wait to host Crazy Good experiences for fans and players alike in Orlando, and for those joining us from home," said Heidi Ray, Pop-Tarts' senior director of marketing said in a statement Wednesday.

The game goes down Thursday, Dec. 28, at 5:45 p.m.

The new multi-year deal includes not only exclusive naming rights but digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling (yum) and on-site activation at the game and other events.

Orlando's Citrus Bowl, however, will stick with its Cheez-It sponsorship. The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl maintains its standing as the top Tier 1 bowl game outside of the college football playoffs. It happens New Year's Day at 1 p.m., also at Camping World Stadium and also organized by Florida Citrus Sports.
Location Details

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

407-423-2476

65 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Related
The Orlando CommUNITY Rainbow Run happens on Saturday

The CommUNITY Rainbow Run speeds into Wadeview Park for a seventh year: OnePulse kicks off their June Pride month events with this fun-run

Tags:

About The Author

cgreenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

‘We were making Florida great’: Orlando workers, businesses join statewide protest against Florida immigration law

By McKenna Schueler

A tractor trailer is painted in protest of a Florida immigration law targeting undocumented immigrants, in solidarity with a statewide demonstration.

'People love Disney': Gov. DeSantis' fight with Disney not expected to affect tourism numbers

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

'People love Disney': Gov. DeSantis' fight with Disney not expected to affect tourism numbers

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it's working with law enforcement after influencer jumps into alligator exhibit

By Colin Wolf

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it's working with law enforcement after influencer jumps into alligator exhibit

Also in News

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it's working with law enforcement after influencer jumps into alligator exhibit

By Colin Wolf

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay says it's working with law enforcement after influencer jumps into alligator exhibit

Controversial 'culture war' measures teed up for Florida classrooms

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Controversial 'culture war' measures teed up for Florida classrooms

Florida MMA fighter captures 10-foot alligator near elementary school

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida MMA fighter captures 10-foot alligator near elementary school
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us