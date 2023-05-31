Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl becomes Pop-Tarts Bowl with new sponsorship

The college bowl formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl is now the Pop-Tarts Bowl, as the brand takes the spot as the game's new title sponsor. It's set to pop up this December at Camping World Stadium.
"We’re ecstatic to be the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with our partners at Florida Citrus Sports and cannot wait to host Crazy Good experiences for fans and players alike in Orlando, and for those joining us from home," said Heidi Ray, Pop-Tarts' senior director of marketing said in a statement Wednesday.
The game goes down Thursday, Dec. 28, at 5:45 p.m.
The new multi-year deal includes not only exclusive naming rights but digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling (yum) and on-site activation at the game and other events.
Orlando's Citrus Bowl, however, will stick with its Cheez-It sponsorship. The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl maintains its standing as the top Tier 1 bowl game outside of the college football playoffs. It happens New Year's Day at 1 p.m., also at Camping World Stadium and also organized by Florida Citrus Sports.
