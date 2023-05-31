Photo courtesy Community Rainbow Run/Facebook The Orlando CommUNITY Rainbow Run happens on Saturday

Location Details Wadeview Park 500 E. Harding St, Orlando Downtown 1 event 4 articles

To kick off Pride Month, start stretching and hydrating for the 7th annual 4.9K CommUNITY Rainbow Run this Saturday.The event benefits the OnePulse Foundation and the National Pulse Memorial and Museum. And though the Foundation has been thrown for a bit of a loop amid struggles with some property owners of the Pulse site, they’re searching for a new location as we type.Back to the run: If you’re wanting to participate but are out of town on business or on a lavish summer vacation, no worries, as this event is also being held virtually. Runners will receive merch including a T-shirt, tote bag, runner’s bib and commemorative medal. The family-friendly event has food, games and even a Kids Fun Run.With the current downward spiral of human rights in our state, this run can serve as an opportunity for the community to gather and remember that our LGBTQ+ and Latino community are an integral part of not only Orlando, but Florida as a whole.