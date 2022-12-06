Orlando named the most overrated and disappointing city in the world for tourists

O-Town labeled a global hotspot for disappointed tourists

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 5:18 pm

click to enlarge Orlando, home to multiple theme parks, has been ranked the most overrated city to visit worldwide. - Photo courtesy via Universal Orlando / Official Facebook
Photo courtesy via Universal Orlando / Official Facebook
Orlando, home to multiple theme parks, has been ranked the most overrated city to visit worldwide.

Heavy is the head that wears the mouse ears, as the old saying goes.

Orlando is the most overrated and disappointing city in the world, according to reviews on the online travel platform Tripadvisor. The City Beautiful placed No. 1 in a recent report that analyzed which cities left tourists feeling "underwhelmed" and "disappointed."

The report was compiled by Radical Storage, a luggage company based in the United Kingdom. The research was done to find which cities around the world led tourists to experience "Paris Syndrome," a condition in which travelers are left disheartened as their vacation destination did not live up to expectations.

The assessment revealed Orlando had the highest number of complaints, with visitors feeling the city did not deliver the magic they had hoped for. Out of over 9,000 reviews, nearly one out of five tourists vented about how underwhelmed and let down they felt about their visit to Orlando.

Over 19 percent of visitors left negative comments about Orlando in their reviews on the website, as reported by The Daily Mail. Most complaints frequently mentioned increased prices at theme parks and large crowds. About 8.4 percent of reviews included mentions of "rude people," placing right behind New York City.

Reviews of Orlando also contained the highest number of words such as "terrible" and "disappointing," with 7.4 percent of reviews including such descriptions.

The research report analyzed 826,292 Tripadvisor reviews of 100 of the world's most visited tourist attractions. Out of 95 global cities, Orlando had the most negative reviews. 

