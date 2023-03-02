Orlando is one of the worst metro areas to walk in, new report says

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 12:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando is one of the worst metro areas to walk in, new report says
Photo via Adobe

In a new report ranking urban walkability in U.S. cities, Orlando unsurprisingly comes in at almost dead last.

The report, "Foot Traffic Ahead 2023," takes stock of dozens of metropolitan areas to determine how walking as a form of travel changes over time and how it can affect a local economy.

And out of 35 cities analyzed, Orlando saunters in at 33.

A walkable city, the report says, is an ecosystem of productivity and premium real estate, meaning community members opt to walk to get to where they're going. With the findings, Foot Traffic Ahead aims to show the public and policymakers how a low supply of walkable urban places can negatively impact affordability, leading to a direct link to local real estate development.

Among other Sunshine State cities, Tampa ranked 30 and Miami 12.

The report also accounts for social equity, ranking cities by how affordable and accessible well-located housing and services are, as well as transit quality and walking distances for different socioeconomic groups.

Orlando ranked 30 in social equity, slightly higher than Tampa (34) and Miami (33).


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia files bill targeting public sector unions

By McKenna Schueler

State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill

New College of Florida's new conservative-led board abolishes DEI office in very first meeting

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

New College of Florida's new conservative-led board abolishes DEI office in very first meeting

‘This is what a dictator does’: Nikki Fried blames Gov. DeSantis for Republican proposal to abolish Florida Democratic Party

By Jim Turner, NSF

‘This is what a dictator does’: Nikki Fried blames Gov. DeSantis for Republican proposal to abolish Florida Democratic Party

Petition for recreational marijuana in Florida reaches 420,000 signatures

By News Service of Florida

Petition for recreational marijuana in Florida reaches 420,000 signatures

Also in News

‘This is what a dictator does’: Nikki Fried blames Gov. DeSantis for Republican proposal to abolish Florida Democratic Party

By Jim Turner, NSF

‘This is what a dictator does’: Nikki Fried blames Gov. DeSantis for Republican proposal to abolish Florida Democratic Party

University of Florida researchers to use ‘python radios’ to help track this invasive species

By Reina Nieves

University of Florida researchers to use ‘python radios’ to help track this invasive species

Petition for recreational marijuana in Florida reaches 420,000 signatures

By News Service of Florida

Petition for recreational marijuana in Florida reaches 420,000 signatures

New College of Florida's new conservative-led board abolishes DEI office in very first meeting

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

New College of Florida's new conservative-led board abolishes DEI office in very first meeting
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us