Orlando is one of the worst metro areas to walk in, new report says

In a new report ranking urban walkability in U.S. cities, Orlando unsurprisingly
comes in at almost dead last.
The report, "Foot Traffic Ahead 2023
," takes stock of dozens of metropolitan areas to determine how walking as a form of travel changes over time and how it can affect a local economy.
And out of 35 cities analyzed, Orlando saunters in at 33.
A walkable city, the report says, is an ecosystem of productivity and premium real estate, meaning community members opt to walk to get to where they're going. With the findings, Foot Traffic Ahead aims to show the public and policymakers how a low supply of walkable urban places can negatively impact affordability, leading to a direct link to local real estate development.
Among other Sunshine State cities, Tampa ranked 30 and Miami 12.
The report also accounts for social equity, ranking cities by how affordable and accessible well-located housing and services are, as well as transit quality and walking distances for different socioeconomic groups.
Orlando ranked 30 in social equity, slightly higher than Tampa (34) and Miami (33).
