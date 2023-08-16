Orlando debuts new free self-driving SWAN shuttles in downtown’s Creative Village

click to enlarge Image via City of Orlando/Facebook

The City of Orlando has released yet another free driverless shuttle program, this time serving downtown's Creative Village.The autonomous SWAN shuttles, or "Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation," come from Lake Nona-based company Beep — the same people who recently brought Altamonte Springs CraneRIDES and Lake Nona's Move Nona SWAN was previewed early Wednesday by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City Commissioner Regina Hill, Beep CEO Joe Moye and Lynx CEO Tiffany Homler Hawkins.The two new shuttles will operate on a six-month pilot program starting Aug. 20, according to a release from City of Orlando. The vehicle will carry passengers on a continuous loop from Lynx Central Station through Creative Village along the Lymmo Orange Line during off-peak hours. The route will connect areas such as the UCF and Valencia downtown campuses, Luminary Green Park, the ACE School and Electronic Arts.

If the pilot program is successful, the shuttles could be expanded throughout Orlando, into areas like SoDo and Ivanhoe Village.



SWAN shuttles will run every eight minutes during office hours and every 15 minutes on evenings and weekends. Full hours of operation can be found via the LYNX site.

