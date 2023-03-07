Orlando Airport passenger arrested after landing with 38 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of pot in suitcase

He told agents ‘he knew he messed up, and ... was in a lot of trouble.’

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 3:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Airport passenger arrested after landing with 38 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of pot in suitcase
Image via Orlando International Airport

Florida, irresistible to vacationers and theme park junkies, gives off an air of endless opportunity to all those who enter it.

That is, all except for one California man who is now under arrest after landing at Orlando International Airport with 38 pounds of methamphetamine and four pounds of pot in his suitcase.


Michael Jayson Scarlett, 43, was arrested after drug-sniffing dogs alerted agents on his suitcase, which was found to, indeed, be housing an exuberant amount of illegal drugs.
Scarlett now faces charges of possession and intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation screened luggage Sunday morning on inbound flights coming from areas with known drug trafficking activity.

Scarlett flew into Orlando International Airport on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport, the affidavit said.

When confronted, Scarlett told agents he was looking for work in Orlando. Later, however, once Scarlett was in custody, he told agents “he knew he messed up, and ... was in a lot of trouble.”

Scarlett told agents a man named "Chewy" paid him $500 to take the suitcase to Orlando — and that he had done so two other times as well, the affidavit said.

Text exchanges on Scarlett's phone led agents to believe Chewy was present at the time Scarlett landed, as the employer fed Scarlett instructions on how to shake security.

“If clear pretend to grab wrong bag first then grab [yours],” Chewy wrote.

“Yeah I’ll test,” Scarlett replied.

Scarlett is being held in Orange County Jail ahead of his detention hearing later this week. It is unknown whether agents have identified or arrested Chewy.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

By Colin Wolf

Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

Under new bill, Florida could see increased state regulation of local utilities

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Under new bill, Florida could see increased state regulation of local utilities

Florida environmentalists object to new bills that contradict Gov. DeSantis’ conservation claims

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida environmentalists object to new bills that contradict Gov. DeSantis’ conservation claims

After paying InfoWars blogger $37K, Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur files bill requiring bloggers to register with state

By Chloe Greenberg

After paying InfoWars blogger $37K, Florida Rep. Jason Brodeur files bill requiring bloggers to register with state

Also in News

Florida Republicans file extreme 6-week abortion ban proposal

By Chloe Greenberg

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Florida’s latest anti-union bill could cost public employees benefits and hurt working families

By McKenna Schueler

Florida’s latest anti-union bill could cost public employees benefits and hurt working families

Florida Republicans propose bill that would lower gun-buying age to 18

By Jim Saunders, NSF

March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Orlando following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Florida environmentalists object to new bills that contradict Gov. DeSantis’ conservation claims

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida environmentalists object to new bills that contradict Gov. DeSantis’ conservation claims
More

Digital Issue

March 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us