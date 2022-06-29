Orange County Public Schools names Dr. Maria Vazquez as new superintendent

Photo courtesy OCPS/Facebook Dr. Maria Vazquez

Orange County Public Schools on Tuesday picked their next superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez.

Vazquez, currently the deputy superintendent of OCPS, was unanimously voted in by the Board after an extensive candidate search. Vazquez will succeed outgoing superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins, who is retiring in December after 10 years as superintendent.



“During her tenure at OCPS, Dr. Vazquez has developed a proven track record of leadership for educational equity," the board wrote in a statement announcing Vazquez's selection. "She has expanded access to advanced coursework for historically underserved students, recruited great teachers to the most vulnerable schools, and reprioritized the district’s budget to support teaching and learning.”



Vazquez has more than 20 years of experience in public education in the district, serving over the years as an elementary school teacher, vice principal, principal and chief academic officer. She has acted as the deputy superintendent of OCPS since 2018.



“Dr. Vazquez is homegrown but she represents a new beginning,” said board member Linda Kobert to the Orlando Sentinel. “She has promised to listen, learn and lead. And I believe her.”



Orange County Public Schools is the ninth-largest school district in the U.S., with more than 200,000 students.



Vazquez will be the school district’s first Hispanic superintendent.

