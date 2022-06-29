VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orange County Public Schools names Dr. Maria Vazquez as new superintendent

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 5:40 pm

Dr. Maria Vazquez - PHOTO COURTESY OCPS/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy OCPS/Facebook
Dr. Maria Vazquez

Orange County Public Schools on Tuesday picked their next superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez.

Vazquez, currently the deputy superintendent of OCPS, was unanimously voted in by the Board after an extensive candidate search. Vazquez will succeed outgoing superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins, who is retiring in December after 10 years as superintendent.

“During her tenure at OCPS, Dr. Vazquez has developed a proven track record of leadership for educational equity," the board wrote in a statement announcing Vazquez's selection. "She has expanded access to advanced coursework for historically underserved students, recruited great teachers to the most vulnerable schools, and reprioritized the district’s budget to support teaching and learning.”

Vazquez has more than 20 years of experience in public education in the district, serving over the years as  an elementary school teacher, vice principal, principal and chief academic officer. She has acted as the deputy superintendent of OCPS since 2018.

“Dr. Vazquez is homegrown but she represents a new beginning,” said board member Linda Kobert to the Orlando Sentinel. “She has promised to listen, learn and lead. And I believe her.”

Orange County Public Schools is the ninth-largest school district in the U.S.,  with more than 200,000 students.

Vazquez will be the school district’s first Hispanic superintendent.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

News Slideshows

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Trending

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art director told art expert who had doubts about Basquiat exhibit to 'stay in [her] limited lane'

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Museum of Art Director Aaron De Groft ousted after FBI raids museum seeking possibly fake Basquiat paintings

Disney pulls out of Sunrail/Brightline expansion following route change

By Alex Galbraith

Disney pulls out of Sunrail/Brightline expansion following route change

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Also in News

Op-ed: An open letter to the chairwoman of the Orlando Museum of Art Board of Trustees regarding their exhibition of fake Basquiat works

By Samuel S. Flax

Orlando Museum of Art

Kissimmee pastor arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Starbucks

By Patricia Tolley

Kissimmee pastor arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Starbucks

Arguments heard in Florida abortion ban case

By News Service of Florida

Bans Off My Body Rally 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes bill that would have allowed businesses to sue cities for lost profits

By News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes bill that would have allowed businesses to sue cities for lost profits
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us