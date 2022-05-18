OnePulse Foundation announces Pulse Memorial Week events in Orlando

click to enlarge
Photo by Gianna Aceto
Pulse Memorial Event in 2021
Orlando's OnePulse Foundation has announced a slate of Memorial Week remembrance events ahead of the city marking six years since the Pulse nightclub massacre on June 12, 2016. The events range from panel discussions to celebrations of life to quiet reflection, and will happen from June 4 through June 12.
Activities confirmed so far include:
Saturday, June 4
6th Annual 4.9K CommUNITY Rainbow Run
8 a.m., Wadeview Park
We See You(th): A Rally for a More Inclusive World
6 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
Sunday, June 5
Straight Men Real Makeup
6 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s
Monday, June 6
We See Gay: An Honest Conversation About How the Church Loves Our LGBTQ+ Neighbors
7 p.m.. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
UCF Remembers Vigil
7:30 p.m., Millican Hall, UCF Main Campus
Thursday, June 9
How to Talk with Children About Pulse Remembrance Week and Why It Matters
Noon, virtual discussion hosted by the Holocaust Resource & Education Center of Florida
Orlando Sings Concert Event
7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Orlando
Friday, June 10
United We Dance
6 p.m. , Thornton Park District, East Washington Street, Orlando
Friday-Saturday, June 10-11
OnePULSE Foundation International Culture of Remembrance Symposium
UCF Downtown Campus, 500 W. Livingston St.
Friday-Sunday, June 10-12
Public viewing of the Pulse memorial crosses at the Orange County Regional History Center
Saturday, June 11
Dru Project Annual Event
Noon, The 808 in Thornton Park
49 Bells at First UMC Orlando
Noon, First United Methodist Church of Orlando
Zebra Coalition Pride Prom
6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art
Sunday, June 12
Six-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony
7 p.m., Pulse Interim Memorial, 1912 S. Orange Ave.
Remembrance Day Memorial Blood Drive with OneBlood
Noon, Orlando City Hall and the Pulse Interim Memorial
Visit OnePulse's websit
e for more information and events and any scheduling changes.
–
