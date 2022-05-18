VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

OnePulse Foundation announces Pulse Memorial Week events in Orlando

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 5:59 pm

click to enlarge Pulse Memorial Event in 2021 - PHOTO BY GIANNA ACETO
Photo by Gianna Aceto
Pulse Memorial Event in 2021

Orlando's OnePulse Foundation has announced a slate of Memorial Week remembrance events ahead of the city marking six years since the Pulse nightclub massacre on June 12, 2016. The events range from panel discussions to celebrations of life to quiet reflection, and will happen from June 4 through June 12.

Activities confirmed so far include:

Saturday, June 4
6th Annual 4.9K CommUNITY Rainbow Run
8 a.m., Wadeview Park

We See You(th): A Rally for a More Inclusive World
6 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Sunday, June 5
Straight Men Real Makeup
6 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s

Monday, June 6
We See Gay: An Honest Conversation About How the Church Loves Our LGBTQ+ Neighbors
7 p.m.. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

UCF Remembers Vigil
7:30 p.m., Millican Hall, UCF Main Campus

Thursday, June 9
How to Talk with Children About Pulse Remembrance Week and Why It Matters
Noon, virtual discussion hosted by the Holocaust Resource & Education Center of Florida

Orlando Sings Concert Event
7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Orlando

Friday, June 10
United We Dance
6 p.m. , Thornton Park District, East Washington Street, Orlando

Friday-Saturday, June 10-11
OnePULSE Foundation International Culture of Remembrance Symposium
UCF Downtown Campus, 500 W. Livingston St.

Friday-Sunday, June 10-12
Public viewing of the Pulse memorial crosses at the Orange County Regional History Center

Saturday, June 11
Dru Project Annual Event
Noon, The 808 in Thornton Park

49 Bells at First UMC Orlando
Noon, First United Methodist Church of Orlando

Zebra Coalition Pride Prom
6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art

Sunday, June 12
Six-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony
7 p.m., Pulse Interim Memorial, 1912 S. Orange Ave.

Remembrance Day Memorial Blood Drive with OneBlood
Noon, Orlando City Hall and the Pulse Interim Memorial

Visit OnePulse's website for more information and events and any scheduling changes.



