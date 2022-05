OnePulse Foundation announces Pulse Memorial Week events in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Gianna Aceto Pulse Memorial Event in 2021

Orlando's OnePulse Foundation has announced a slate of Memorial Week remembrance events ahead of the city marking six years since the Pulse nightclub massacre on June 12, 2016. The events range from panel discussions to celebrations of life to quiet reflection, and will happen from June 4 through June 12.Activities confirmed so far include:8 a.m., Wadeview Park6 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church6 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s7 p.m.. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church7:30 p.m., Millican Hall, UCF Main CampusNoon, virtual discussion hosted by the Holocaust Resource & Education Center of Florida7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Orlando6 p.m. , Thornton Park District, East Washington Street, OrlandoUCF Downtown Campus, 500 W. Livingston St.Noon, The 808 in Thornton ParkNoon, First United Methodist Church of Orlando6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art7 p.m., Pulse Interim Memorial, 1912 S. Orange Ave.Noon, Orlando City Hall and the Pulse Interim MemorialVisit OnePulse's websit e for more information and events and any scheduling changes.