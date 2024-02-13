New Disney World ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open this summer

A first look at the Tiana animatronic was also revealed

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 2:49 pm

New Disney World ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open this summer
Courtesy photo/Disney Parks
Walt Disney World announced its newest ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will open this summer, taking over the spot that once housed Splash Mountain.

In the announcement, which came Tuesday, Disney also unveiled a first look at the Tiana animatronic for the ride.

The new ride continues the story of The Princess and the Frog film. Riders will experience Princess Tiana’s celebratory party during Mardi Gras season to thank her family, friends and community in New Orleans for the support they’ve given her surrounding her restaurant.

Characters from the 2009 Disney film like Louis, Mama Odie, Lottie, Eudora, Prince Ralphie and Prince Naveen will also be included on the ride as animatronics — some voiced by the same actors as the film.

A video posted by @DisneyParks on Instagram shows Imagineer Charita Carter presenting the Tiana audio animatronic in her adventure outfit, which consists of a green jacket, a yellow button-down, pants and boots. The video shows Tiana moving and talking but her voice is not heard.

Disney also confirmed the ride will retain the same 50-foot drop that those who rode Splash Mountain before it closed in 2023 might remember. The ride space has been confirmed to add brand-new greenery, a tiara-topped water tower and a new soundtrack. New Orleans-born musicians PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard are collaborating on new original music for the ride, which will play alongside some of the original tunes from the movie’s soundtrack.

The news of ride developments comes amid Black History Month and Mardi Gras season, which brings to light the importance of celebrating and commemorating Black stories.

The spot’s former ride, Splash Mountain was themed after 1946’s Song of the South — a film dubbed by historians and critics as racially offensive and full of harmful Reconstruction-era stereotypes about African Americans. Disney World announced its closure in January 2023, looking forward to the new ride featuring Disney’s first Black princess and showcasing an important story of Black history and culture for many to appreciate.
@disneyparks JUST ANNOUNCED 📣 Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens at Walt Disney World in Summer 2024! 💚💜💛 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #Tiana #TianasBayouAdventure #DisneyNews #MardiGras ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

