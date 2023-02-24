New city-run pilot program brings food carts back to downtown Orlando

Application for permitting is open now.

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 4:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
(A few) food carts are back operating in downtown Orlando - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
(A few) food carts are back operating in downtown Orlando

The City of Orlando this week launched a new program tailored to give food cart vendors a chance to set up shop again in downtown Orlando.

City Council unanimously approved the Mobile Food Vending Pilot Program, which (kind of) lifts the current ban on food carts operating downtown. Starting this week, 12 pre-approved food carts can operate downtown from the hours of 6 p.m.-2:30 a.m. seven days a week.

There are 10 designated locations downtown for registered and pre-approved carts to set up shop nightly. Participating vendors are subject to inspections and have to possess several state and local permits, including a state license from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The rules of the program also, interestingly, ban the use of styrofoam and single-use plastic bags.

The pilot program covers food trucks, lunch carts and food carts, and will be in effect for a year.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘This is our future’: UCF students join statewide student protest of DeSantis’ ‘dystopian’ education policies

By McKenna Schueler

‘This is our future’: UCF students join statewide student protest of DeSantis’ ‘dystopian’ education policies

Florida senators advance ‘poison pill’ housing legislation that would ban rent control statewide

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County's Rent Control Ordinance is not dead … yet

Op-ed: ‘We must curb the scourge of reading that plagues this nation’s children’

By Karen Houppert

Op-ed: ‘We must curb the scourge of reading that plagues this nation’s children’

Orlando journalist one of three killed in Wednesday shooting spree

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, was among three killed and two injured during a shooting spree on Wednesday.

Also in News

After Orlando shootings, the White House calls Florida’s new gun bills ‘the opposite of common sense’

By News Service of Florida

After Orlando shootings, the White House calls Florida’s new gun bills ‘the opposite of common sense’

Gov. DeSantis wants to ramp up immigration policies with increased criminal penalties

By Jim Turner, NSF

Gov. DeSantis wants to ramp up immigration policies with increased criminal penalties

‘This is our future’: UCF students join statewide student protest of DeSantis’ ‘dystopian’ education policies

By McKenna Schueler

‘This is our future’: UCF students join statewide student protest of DeSantis’ ‘dystopian’ education policies

Florida legislators say goal is to get Gov. DeSantis’ bills ‘across the finish line’ in upcoming session

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida legislators say goal is to get Gov. DeSantis’ bills ‘across the finish line’ in upcoming session
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us