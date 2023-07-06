2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

New Buc-Ee’s coming to Central Florida now touted as ‘world’s largest’ for the already oversized chain

This will be the third location in Florida

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 10:48 am

The world's largest Buc-Ee's is coming to Ocala - Photo courtesy Buc-Ee's/Facebook
Photo courtesy Buc-Ee's/Facebook
The world's largest Buc-Ee's is coming to Ocala
The new Buc-Ee's coming to Central Florida just became a bit of a bigger deal — it's now touted as being the world's largest outpost of the already ginormously scaled gas station chain.

Buc-Ee's new location will be  an 80,000-square-foot facility, complete with 120 gas pumps and 750 parking spots, sited east of I-75 in Ocala near State Road 326. This new Buc-Ee's steals "world's biggest" rights from an under-construction location in Texas that is planned to come in around 75,000 square feet.

Back in April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would be directing funds toward a new highway interchange that will ultimately accommodate this Buc-ee's location. He then proceeded to toss bags of beaver nuggets into the crowd.

“It’s basically like the Shangri-La of service stations," enthused DeSantis, like a very normal person.

Meanwhile, glam-rock oddballs Sparks posed in front of rival chain WaWa last week.

Related
"They have those beaver nuggets."

Gov. DeSantis puts millions toward I-75 expansion to accommodate new Central Florida Buc-ee’s location: The governor called Buc-ee’s the ‘Shangri-La of service stations’


