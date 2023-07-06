New Buc-Ee’s coming to Central Florida now touted as ‘world’s largest’ for the already oversized chain

Buc-Ee's new location will be an 80,000-square-foot facility, complete with 120 gas pumps and 750 parking spots, sited east of I-75 in Ocala near State Road 326. This new Buc-Ee's steals "world's biggest" rights from an under-construction location in Texas that is planned to come in around 75,000 square feet.
Back in April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would be directing funds toward a new highway interchange that will ultimately accommodate this Buc-ee's location. He then proceeded to toss bags of beaver nuggets into the crowd.
“It’s basically like the Shangri-La of service stations," enthused DeSantis, like a very normal person.
Meanwhile, glam-rock oddballs Sparks posed in front of rival chain WaWa last week.
