New Buc-Ee’s coming to Central Florida now touted as ‘world’s largest’ for the already oversized chain

Photo courtesy Buc-Ee's/Facebook The world's largest Buc-Ee's is coming to Ocala

The new Buc-Ee's coming to Central Florida just became a bit of a bigger deal — it's now touted as being the world's largest outpost of the already ginormously scaled gas station chain.Buc-Ee's new location will be an 80,000-square-foot facility, complete with 120 gas pumps and 750 parking spots, sited east of I-75 in Ocala near State Road 326. This new Buc-Ee's steals "world's biggest" rights from an under-construction location in Texas that is planned to come in around 75,000 square feet.Back in April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would be directing funds toward a new highway interchange that will ultimately accommodate this Buc-ee's location. He then proceeded to toss bags of beaver nuggets into the crowd.“It’s basically like the Shangri-La of service stations," enthused DeSantis, like a very normal person.Meanwhile, glam-rock oddballs Sparks posed in front of rival chain WaWa last week.