Gov. DeSantis puts millions toward I-75 expansion to accommodate new Central Florida Buc-ee’s location

Before he tossed bags of beaver nuggets (wow) into the crowd during an appearance at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala, DeSantis said the state will push $4 million from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund to speed work on the I-75 interchange.
The funds will go to the city of Ocala and the Florida Department of Transportation.
The interchange expansion will coincide with the opening of Florida's third – and largest – Buc-ee's location just north of Ocala.
The Texas-based chain of country-themed super service stations announced plans for an 80,000-square-foot facility, complete with 120 gas pumps and 750 parking spots.
The new store's opening has been linked to the interchange, with completion slated for late 2025.
Buc-ee's currently has two Florida locations, in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.
The Job Growth Grant Fund that will fuel this expansion project is intended for regional infrastructure and job-training programs throughout Florida. The fund received $50 million in the current fiscal year, but DeSantis has requested $100 million for 2023-2024.
