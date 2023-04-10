Gov. DeSantis puts millions toward I-75 expansion to accommodate new Central Florida Buc-ee’s location



Before he tossed bags of beaver nuggets (wow) into the crowd during an appearance at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala, DeSantis said the state will push $4 million from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund to speed work on the I-75 interchange.





The funds will go to the city of Ocala and the Florida Department of Transportation.

“They make so much stuff. They have those beaver nuggets. They have all kind of barbecue that they make,” DeSantis said. “It’s basically like the Shangri-La of service stations."

"I don't know what the normal schedule is, but I think the sooner that people are able to go to Buc-ee’s, the better. So, why don't we try to step on the gas?” DeSantis gushed.



Buc-ee's currently has two Florida locations, in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.



The Job Growth Grant Fund that will fuel this expansion project is intended for regional infrastructure and job-training programs throughout Florida. The fund received $50 million in the current fiscal year, but DeSantis has requested $100 million for 2023-2024.



