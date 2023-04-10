Gov. DeSantis puts millions toward I-75 expansion to accommodate new Central Florida Buc-ee’s location

Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

The governor called Buc-ee’s the ‘Shangri-La of service stations’

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 4:55 pm

click to enlarge "They have those beaver nuggets." - Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
"They have those beaver nuggets."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday the state would be directing funds toward a new highway interchange that will ultimately accommodate an incoming Buc-ee's location.

Before he tossed bags of beaver nuggets (wow) into the crowd during an appearance at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala, DeSantis said the state will push $4 million from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund to speed work on the I-75 interchange.

The funds will go to the city of Ocala and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The interchange expansion will coincide with the opening of Florida's third – and largest – Buc-ee's location just north of Ocala.

The Texas-based chain of country-themed super service stations announced plans for an 80,000-square-foot facility, complete with 120 gas pumps and 750 parking spots.

“They make so much stuff. They have those beaver nuggets. They have all kind of barbecue that they make,” DeSantis said. “It’s basically like the Shangri-La of service stations."

The new store's opening has been linked to the interchange, with completion slated for late 2025.

"I don't know what the normal schedule is, but I think the sooner that people are able to go to Buc-ee’s, the better. So, why don't we try to step on the gas?” DeSantis gushed.

Buc-ee's currently has two Florida locations, in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

The Job Growth Grant Fund that will fuel this expansion project is intended for regional infrastructure and job-training programs throughout Florida. The fund received $50 million in the current fiscal year, but DeSantis has requested $100 million for 2023-2024.




 

