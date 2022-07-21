VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Naked Cowboy wins $90,000 settlement from Daytona Beach after arrest during Bike Week

By on Thu, Jul 21, 2022 at 1:54 pm

Naked Cowboy wins $90,000 settlement from Daytona Beach after arrest during Bike Week
Photo via Adobe Images

The Naked Cowboy, a performer known to strum his guitar in his tighty whities, settled a law-suit with Daytona Beach on Wednesday after his arrest during last year's Bike Week.

Robert Burck, the performer, was arrested during last year’s Bike Week. He was charged with panhandling and resisting arrest without violence.

Burck responded by filing a lawsuit against the city and two police officers this past March. The Cowboy, who has played in Bike Week for years prior, said Daytona’s panhandling ordinance is unconstitutional. He also said the officers violated his Fourth Amendment right, which protects against unreasonable searches.

After some negotiating, the Cowboy offered to settle the case with the city.  Daytona agreed to a sum of $90,000. The settlement keeps the city ordinance free from scrutiny. They admit no wrongdoing and do not have to revoke their panhandling ordinances.

Orlando is no longer the deadliest place for pedestrians

Orlando is no longer the deadliest place for pedestrians: (...But only because everywhere else got worse)


