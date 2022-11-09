ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Most Americans haven’t figured out — or worse, don’t care — which party intends to weaken them more

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 11:34 am

click to enlarge United States Capitol Building - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
United States Capitol Building

In one of the two competitive North Carolina congressional districts — to take that state as a representative example — the Republican candidate is an election-denying conspiracy theorist who called for the “trails [sic] and executions” of the “traitors” who denied Donald Trump a second term. (Two of her ex-husbands have accused her of spousal violence, and in 2012, her then-teenage daughter accused her of child abuse.) In the other, a 27-year-old ex-jock with a rich daddy and millions in Club for Growth support who says he was “inspired” by the Jan. 6 seditionists and wants to subject survivors of rape and incest to local star chambers to assess their worthiness for abortion access.

Meanwhile, the state’s Republican legislative leaders are pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt the radical independent state legislature theory, which would enable them — and Republican lawmakers everywhere — to bypass annoying state constitutions on issues like gerrymandering and voter suppression. The Republican lieutenant governor (and likely gubernatorial nominee) wants to stop teaching elementary school kids history and science because they’re too woke or whatever, has posted Paul Pelosi conspiracies on Facebook, and has viciously attacked LGBTQ people as “filth.”

The state’s Democrats have gone in the opposite direction. The popular governor is of the aw-shucks centrist variety. His heir apparent, the attorney general, has tried (not as successfully) to be equally inoffensive. Even Democratic voters in deep-blue congressional districts picked moderates over their more progressive competitors in their primaries.

Yet in a recent survey, the state’s voters said that Democrats (36 percent) were just as extreme as Republicans (36 percent).

This dynamic isn’t isolated to one state. The Wall Street Journal’s final pre-election poll found more respondents who said the Democrats nominated too-extreme candidates (52 percent) than Republicans (49 percent).

Last week, I wrote that the U.S. institutions were not equipped to handle political violence. Mostly, that’s because we don’t know how to deal with extremism — in particular, asymmetric extremism that has both grown from and reinforced networks of misinformation that have convinced millions of people that up is down and water falling from the sky doesn’t mean it’s raining.

ProPublica reported on Nov. 1 that the Biden administration had hollowed out an effort to counter online disinformation amid complaints from Republicans and right-wing propagandists who, strangely, didn’t want to see their agitprop and conspiracy theories challenged. The Department of Homeland Security has deep-sixed the (poorly named) Disinformation Governance Board and ended a program to protect election workers. A DHS official told ProPublica that “scrutiny is over the top on anything to do with terrorism, extremism, violence prevention — especially domestic terrorism.”

A former DHS official added, “The answer is not how do we do it better; in the face of criticism, it’s to shut it all down.”

What counts as “extreme” is subjective, of course. But most Republicans running for Congress or statewide office across the United States deny the validity of the 2020 elections — in other words, they reject an objective fact in favor of a repeatedly debunked conspiracy theory fomented by a would-be strongman who sought to overturn the results of a democratic election — which in my book is about as extreme as you get.

Few Republicans seem to agree, however: The latest NPR/Marist pre-election poll asked whether voters thought a candidate indulging stolen-election conspiracies was disqualifying. About two-thirds of Democrats indicated that it was; just 14 percent of Republicans said playing footsie with seditionists would prevent them from supporting a candidate.

President Joe Biden has tried to make threats to democracy central to the midterms. But in the Marist survey, just 26 percent of voters said “preserving democracy” was “top of mind” in the election; 36 percent said inflation.

In a sense, it’s hard to fault them. Democrats haven’t exactly acted like this is a hair-on-fire emergency. Would a party that really believed democracy was on the line back off misinformation campaigns the second they became inconvenient? Would they have backed radical Republican candidates they assumed would be easier to beat in November?

By a 50-27 margin, likely voters in the Marist poll thought Republicans would better handle inflation. A similar margin thought the same about crime. But Republicans have plans to address neither.

What they’ll do if they retake the House of Representatives is threaten to default on the country’s debt — thus imperiling global financial markets — to obtain inflationary tax cuts that help the rich or spending cuts that hurt the poor. They’ll perseverate on Democratic attempts to defund the police and hallucinate vivid images of big cities overrun by gun violence, but lord knows they won’t do anything about guns, which are sacrosanct. They’ll focus most of their attention on impeaching Joe Biden for high crimes (to be named later).

If this current Congress is dysfunctional, the one we’re about to elect will be an unmitigated clusterfuck.

Certainly, the media bears some blame. Horse-race coverage and the false god of objectivity have legitimized unqualified candidates and memory-holed Republican failures. Shameless propaganda and hysteria — rainbow fentanyl, anyone? — have convinced almost 70 percent of Americans that we’re experiencing an apocalyptic crime surge when, in fact, violent crime is down 29 percent since 2018 and 79 percent since 1993.

As journalist Robert Draper recently said, “The infractions that take place in each party simply aren’t comparable at this point. When we’ve come to a situation when tens of millions of Republican voters believe fundamental untruths about our elections and about Jan. 6, about COVID vaccines, and when the majority of Republican candidates for high office believe the election was stolen — when that’s the situation, it seems like a dereliction of journalistic responsibility to somehow shade that phenomenon as an inevitability in politics that both parties engage in.”

But authoritarian appeals resonate because they offer deceptively simple solutions to messy problems. The democratic institutions that safeguard us from unbridled populism are weaker than ever. And, if polls are correct, most Americans haven’t figured out — or worse, don’t care — which party intends to weaken them further.

About The Author

Jeffrey C. Billman

More
Scroll to read more Views + Opinions articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

News Slideshows

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

News Slideshows

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando
This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

This St. Pete house comes with a hidden speakeasy, wine cellar for $2.5M

Trending

Florida cops arrest legally blind man for carrying cane [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith

Jim Hodges holding up his cane to officers before being arrested.

Orlando activist Maxwell Frost to represent Gen Z in U.S. House

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando activist Maxwell Frost to represent Gen Z in U.S. House

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

By Min Craig

Tampa residents protest a mass eviction.

Subtropical Storm Nicole might impact Florida as a hurricane

By News Service of Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole might impact Florida as a hurricane

Also in News

Florida Democrats need to learn that there are no more moderate voters

By Alex Galbraith

DeSantis at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in July 2022.

'Oh, the Hilarity'

By Tom Tomorrow

'Oh, the Hilarity'

Orange County residents approve rent control measure that has already been struck down

By Alex Galbraith

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Orange County residents strike down 1% transportation sales tax

By Alex Galbraith

The SunRail Sunrise: a tequila sunrise that’s only available M-Fri until 10 pm - u/JulianPlenti
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us