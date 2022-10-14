ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 6:02 pm

click to enlarge Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

A child who was the victim of incest was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under the state's 15-week ban.

That story comes this week via Buzzfeed News, who spoke to representatives from a local chapter of Planned Parenthood. Florida's controversial ban on abortions after 15 week does provide exceptions for saving the life of the mother and fetal abnormalities. However, it doesn't have exemptions for cases of rape and incest, something that was pointed out repeatedly to Florida Republican legislators. They passed it anyway.

Planned Parenthood obviously did not share the identity of the child, However, they said that she was a middle schooler. Florida's draconian abortion restrictions are still the most lax among neighboring states since  the Supreme Court overturned precedent protecting rights to an abortion earlier this year. That meant the child in question had to travel two or three states away to receive the procedure.

Related
The Florida state capitol building

Florida Republicans strike down rape, incest exemption before backing 15-week abortion ban


“The cruelty of forcing a very young person, who has already survived a horrible case of violence, to give birth, it just takes away their rights to bodily autonomy, and it is really turning a blind eye to what is happening in our society,” Florida Planned Parenthood VP Laura Goodhue said.

Florida activists have regularly protested the repeal of abortion rights, with regular rallies taking place in downtown Orlando.

Slideshow

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
131 slides
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. wade' Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. wade' Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. wade' Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. wade' Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. wade' Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. wade'
Click to View 131 slides

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

News Slideshows

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

News Slideshows

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Trending

Post-Hurricane Ian, students who lived in flooded apartments near UCF are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives

By Eric Tegethoff

Post-Ian damage to The Place at Alafaya

Orlando's Come Out With Pride celebrations feature an incredible lineup of grand marshals and performers

By Matthew Moyer

Michael James Scott

Basement, Treehouse bar owner's COVID-19 shutdown case declined by Florida Supreme Court

By News Service of Florida

Basement, Treehouse bar owner's COVID-19 shutdown case declined by Florida Supreme Court

Florida Department of Education begins crafting standards around 'Don't Say Gay' law

By News Service of Florida

Florida Department of Education begins crafting standards around 'Don't Say Gay' law

Also in News

Orlando's Come Out With Pride celebrations feature an incredible lineup of grand marshals and performers

By Matthew Moyer

Michael James Scott

Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith reflects on the importance of Pride as celebration and activism

By Eric Tegethoff

Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith in the Pride Parade in 2021

Herschel Walker wasn't Senate material even before his latest scandal

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Herschel Walker wasn't Senate material even before his latest scandal

Florida judge refuses to block state's rule barring gender-affirming care under Medicaid

By News Service of Florida

A transgender woman in a hospital gown being treated by a doctor, a transgender man.
More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us