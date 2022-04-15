Joel Greenberg's wife appears in rap video that calls Florida rep. Matt Gaetz 'the chosen one'

Matt Gaetz has never been careful about the company he keeps. The Florida rep. has been on the periphery of seemingly every recent conservative scandal in the state, including his own allegations of sex trafficking.
That was underlined in the music video for conservative rapper Forgiato Blow's new song "Matt Gaetz." The CPAC-filmed video features several cameos from certified wingnut and Gaetz associate Anthony Sabatini as well as the estranged wife of Gaetz's former running buddy: the currently incarcerated Joel Greenberg.
In between shots of Matt Gaetz dancing and Forgiato Blow performing to a crowd that's absolutely gone off freshly harvested adrenochrome, Abby Greenberg is approached by a camera and stares straight down the barrel.
Joel Greenberg has been cooperating with federal prosecutors in their ongoing probe into Gaetz. He has delayed his sentencing several times in order to provide more information to federal investigators, whose hunches seem to center around a then-minor who Greenberg admitted to paying for the purposes of sex.
Venmo transactions between the pair appear to show Greenberg setting up escorts for Gaetz. However, there has been no public reveal of any connection between the then-minor and Gaetz made publicly. If Gaetz enticed her across state lines for the purposes of sex, that would constitute sex trafficking under the law.
The investigation continues and recently roped in Gaetz's ex-girlfriend, who testified early this year. Gaetz has continued to deny all allegations of wrongdoing.
