VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Joel Greenberg's wife appears in rap video that calls Florida rep. Matt Gaetz 'the chosen one'

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 11:18 am


Matt Gaetz has never been careful about the company he keeps. The Florida rep. has been on the periphery of seemingly every recent conservative scandal in the state, including his own allegations of sex trafficking.

That was underlined in the music video for conservative rapper Forgiato Blow's new song "Matt Gaetz." The CPAC-filmed video features several cameos from certified wingnut and Gaetz associate Anthony Sabatini as well as the estranged wife of Gaetz's former running buddy: the currently incarcerated Joel Greenberg.

In between shots of Matt Gaetz dancing and Forgiato Blow performing to a crowd that's absolutely gone off freshly harvested adrenochrome, Abby Greenberg is approached by a camera and stares straight down the barrel.


Slideshow

Here's everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius

Here's everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius
186 slides
Here's everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius Here's everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius Here's everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius Here's everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius 45th President Donald Trump speaks to the audience the at the Conservative Poitical Action Conference Here's everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius
Click to View 186 slides

Joel Greenberg has been cooperating with federal prosecutors in their ongoing probe into Gaetz. He has delayed his sentencing several times in order to provide more information to federal investigators, whose hunches seem to center around a then-minor who Greenberg admitted to paying for the purposes of sex.

Venmo transactions between the pair appear to show Greenberg setting up escorts for Gaetz. However, there has been no public reveal of any connection between the then-minor and Gaetz made publicly. If Gaetz enticed her across state lines for the purposes of sex, that would constitute sex trafficking under the law.

The investigation continues and recently roped in Gaetz's ex-girlfriend, who testified early this year. Gaetz has continued to deny all allegations of wrongdoing.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

News Slideshows

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

Trending

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

By Alex Galbraith

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

As rent increases surge in Orlando, Orange County commissioners consider a rent stabilization ordinance

By Eric Tegethoff

Bonilla proposed a rent stabilization ordinance largely aimed at big property corporations.

Florida Senate Republicans quickly get on board with Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida Senate Republicans quickly get on board with Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

Foxtail Coffee Co. to expand its Winter Park flagship location

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Foxtail Coffee Co. is expanding its Winter Park flagship location to include Swine & Sons, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and craft and cocktail bar The Courtesy.

Also in News

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

By Alex Galbraith

Family of teen who fell from Icon Park ride say Florida rapper YK Osiris was lying about covering funeral costs

Foxtail Coffee Co. to expand its Winter Park flagship location

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Foxtail Coffee Co. is expanding its Winter Park flagship location to include Swine & Sons, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and craft and cocktail bar The Courtesy.

In Florida, the drive to push women back into forced births and LGBT folks back into the closet is just getting going

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Gov. Ron DeSantis with his newest appointee to the Florida board of education, Esther Byrd. She's pro-QAnon, Proud Boys and Jan. 6, and anti-anti-fascists

As rent increases surge in Orlando, Orange County commissioners consider a rent stabilization ordinance

By Eric Tegethoff

Bonilla proposed a rent stabilization ordinance largely aimed at big property corporations.
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us