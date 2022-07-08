VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Joel Greenberg's sentencing delayed until December

The former Seminole County Tax Collector will (maybe) be sentenced in December

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SEMINOLE COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR'S OFFICE
Photo courtesy Seminole County Tax Collector's Office

Joel Greenberg's sentencing has been pushed back yet again.

The former Seminole County Tax Collector is facing a raft of federal charges including sex trafficking and wire fraud. His sentencing has been delayed several times so that Greenberg might cooperate in federal investigations into his former associates.

Greenberg was originally facing 33 charges, but that wall of accusations was dropped in a plea deal that saw him admitting to six felonies and agreeing to share information about other targets of federal probes. One of those targets is widely believed to be Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who ran with the tax collector before his resignation and arrest.

Greenberg has admitted to trafficking a minor. This same minor is thought to be at the heart of the probe into Gaetz. Venmo transactions between the congressman and Greenberg seem to show him arranging escorts for the Chipley legislator. Gaetz has routinely denied any allegations against him.

Related
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone.

Joel Greenberg set up escorts for Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, suggests newly revealed texts, Venmo exchanges


The most recent date for Greenberg's sentencing hearing was August.  The same week that his attorney filed a motion to submit details of Greenberg's cooperation under seal, U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell signed an order that pushed the hearing to December 1. No justification was given in the order.

Alex Galbraith

