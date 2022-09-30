ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 7:44 pm

click to enlarge Post-Ian waste collection starts this weekend - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Post-Ian waste collection starts this weekend

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake.

Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents.

The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials.

Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1. Missed pickups from Thursday (yesterday) happen on Sunday, Oct. 2.

For unincorporated Orange County, trash, recycling and yard waste pickups will resume on Monday, Oct. 3. For those who missed their regularly scheduled pickups on Wednesday-Friday of this weeks, they should expect their pickups the same day next week. Additionally, officials caution that residents "may experience some delays with yard waste collection for the next few weeks." And  "the county will be working on separate collections just for storm debris," with the schedule TBA.

In Winter Park, debris cleanup will begin Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The Orange County Landfill and transfer stations reopen at Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. To assist with storm cleanup, on Sunday, Oct. 2 only Orange County residents can use these facilities, no commercial use will be allowed.  

