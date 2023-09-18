Gatorland takes in TikTok-famous alligator missing upper half of its jaw

The gator may have been struck by a boat propeller

By on Mon, Sep 18, 2023 at 5:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gatorland takes in TikTok-famous alligator missing upper half of its jaw
Screengrab via Gatorland/Facebook
Orlando's Gatorland received into its care an alligator missing the upper half of its jaw Friday.

The alligator was brought into the reptile and alligator attraction park by the trapper who rescued it. It's believed the alligator was injured by a boat propeller years ago and survived, Gatorland said.

The park's vet has administered a full examination of the alligator and taken it into the park's care. Gatorland accepted the animal as part of its Gatorland Global program, which aims to conserve and protect alligators and crocodiles in and outside of Florida.

According to a video shared by the Gatorland team, the trapper received a call about the gator, videos of which gained traction on social media weeks before it was rescued and brought into the park.

Gatorland urges Floridians to stay away from wild alligators and to report injured alligators to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The park is also asking for help naming the mini-mouthed female gator.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Vandalized Morgan and Morgan billboard signs have a likely culprit

By McKenna Schueler

A 'vandalized' Morgan & Morgan billboard advertisement spotted in Orlando, Florida. Aug. 2023.

Florida Democrat files bill to protect people from being criminally charged for getting an abortion

By McKenna Schueler

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Citizens, Florida's property insurance of last resort, wants double-digit rate hikes by end of the year

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Citizens, Florida's property insurance of last resort, wants double-digit rate hikes by end of the year

Disney district continues talks over replacing employee passes

By News Service of Florida

Disney district continues talks over replacing employee passes

Also in News

Florida Democrat files bill to protect people from being criminally charged for getting an abortion

By McKenna Schueler

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Citizens, Florida's property insurance of last resort, wants double-digit rate hikes by end of the year

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Citizens, Florida's property insurance of last resort, wants double-digit rate hikes by end of the year

Report shows nearly 123,000 Florida students received private school vouchers this year

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Report shows nearly 123,000 Florida students received private school vouchers this year

Non-profit calls on Florida to release information on private schools accepting state vouchers

By News Service of Florida

Non-profit calls on Florida to release information on private schools accepting state vouchers
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us