Gatorland takes in TikTok-famous alligator missing upper half of its jaw

Screengrab via Gatorland/Facebook
Orlando's Gatorland received into its care an alligator missing the upper half of its jaw Friday.
The alligator was brought into the reptile and alligator attraction park by the trapper who rescued it. It's believed the alligator was injured by a boat propeller years ago and survived, Gatorland said.
The park's vet has administered a full examination of the alligator and taken it into the park's care. Gatorland accepted the animal as part of its Gatorland Global
program, which aims to conserve and protect alligators and crocodiles in and outside of Florida.
According to a video shared by the Gatorland team, the trapper received a call about the gator, videos of which gained traction on social media weeks before it was rescued and brought into the park.
Gatorland urges Floridians to stay away from wild alligators and to report injured alligators to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The park is also asking for help naming the mini-mouthed female gator.
