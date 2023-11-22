Florida Republican wants state to investigate complaints against cops, rather than local officials

Also, the bill would bar ordinances or rules about civilian oversight of law-enforcement agencies in investigating misconduct complaints

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 12:58 pm

A House Republican on Tuesday proposed giving the state control of investigating complaints against law-enforcement and correctional officers, taking away authority from local officials.

Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, filed the “preemption” bill (HB 601) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

“It is the intent of the Legislature that the receipt, processing, and investigation of complaints against law enforcement officers and correctional officers, and the rights and privileges afforded to such officers while under investigation, apply uniformly throughout the state,” the bill says.

Under it, local governments could not pass ordinances or rules related to investigating complaints about misconduct by law-enforcement and correctional officers. Also, the bill would bar ordinances or rules about civilian oversight of law-enforcement agencies in investigating misconduct complaints.
